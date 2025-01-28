Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has introduced a new financing campaign enabling customers to realize their Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage aspirations. This special financing offer features a competitive profit rate of 4.75% for all customers, available from January 16 to March 31, 2025. Additionally, customers will benefit from exemptions on ATM usage fees in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the holy months of Ramadan and Dhul Hijjah 1446, as well as a waiver of travel financing application fees for Hajj and Umrah.

The financing initiative is tailored to accommodate the needs of citizens and residents planning to perform Hajj or Umrah during the Hajj season. It offers unparalleled competitive pricing alongside a variety of additional benefits and conveniences.

Amor bin Said Al Amri, Deputy General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Dhofar Islamic, stated: “At Dhofar Islamic, we strive to earn our customers' trust and satisfaction by providing exceptional banking services and facilities that address their needs, ambitions, and aspirations. With this in mind, we have launched flexible financing options featuring a profit rate starting at 4.75%, enabling our customers to effectively plan their financial requirements while performing Hajj and Umrah. This initiative underscores Dhofar Islamic’s commitment to offering banking products, services, and financing solutions that bring added value to our customers.”

Dhofar Islamic, the dedicated Islamic banking arm of BankDhofar, was rebranded last February in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The updated logo symbolizes Dhofar Islamic’s transformation from a single star to a constellation, representing its enhanced capabilities and dedication to core values. This rebranding highlights the bank’s focus on advancing banking services and ensuring customer satisfaction. Since its establishment, Dhofar Islamic has played a vital role in promoting Sharia-compliant financial services and addressing the growing demand for these solutions within Oman. The bank has secured a notable market share within Oman’s Islamic banking sector, driven by growth in assets, , customer deposits as well as customer base.

To know more about Dhofar Islamic’s products and services, customers can visit any of Dhofar Islamic’s 25 branches strategically located across the governorates and wilayats of Oman.