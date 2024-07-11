Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking Window of BankDhofar, announced the launch of its new suite of Islamic banking services, Al Rifaa Account. Al Rifaa offers a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant products and services designed to meet the financial needs of affluent customers.

The innovative account is designed to cater to the distinct needs of Dhofar Islamic’s valued customers, providing an elevated banking experience that combines exclusive benefits, personalized services, and gratifying rewards. Al Rifaa Privilege Account is tailored for individuals who demand exceptional financial solutions, opening the door to a world of advantages, while setting a new standard in the banking industry.

Customers will earn preferential financing rates and avail branded Platinum Debit Card and Titanium Credit Card facilities with convenient banking solutions, including mobile and internet banking. The credit card is embedded with a host of benefits, ranging from special offers to airport lounge access, in addition to reward points on local and international purchases.

“Dhofar Islamic is committed to delivering excellence and innovation to our customers. Al Rifaa Privilege account exemplifies our dedication to providing a superior banking experience, with a combination of financial expertise with exclusive privileges. We believe that banking is not restricted to transactions; it's about enabling dreams and enhancing lifestyles. With Al Rifaa, we are raising the bar for personalized banking services in the Sultanate of Oman," said Amor Said Al Amri- DGM Dhofar Islamic Retail Banking.

Dhofar Islamic is committed to providing its customers with innovative Sharia-compliant financial solutions. With the launch of Al Rifaa account, Dhofar Islamic is confident that it can further serve the growing demand for Islamic banking in the Sultanate of Oman. During the past period, it has doubled its network of branches and ATMs/CDMs enhancing its product and service offerings to customers as well as enriching customers’ digital experience. Dhofar Islamic continues to be committed towards building a strong foundation for valuable offers.

For more information about Dhofar Islamic, visit any Dhofar Islamic branch, visit the website www.dhofarislamicbank.com or call the call center at 24775777.