Taps into UAE's commercial construction industry expected to grow to over AED 183 Billion by 2030

Dubai, UAE – Prospect, a Dubai-based real estate investment and advisory firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Mulk Properties, which is a subsidiary of Mulk International, a global industrial conglomerate with diverse businesses, who are expanding their multinational real estate portfolio. The partnership signed is to formalise the development of a one-of-kind, premium, commercial development in Dubai – The LX, valued at AED 350 million, located in the heart of Arjan. The strategic collaboration also brings together One Broker Group, an award-winning, developer-focused real estate agency in Dubai, as the exclusive sales partner for the project.

This landmark agreement marks a significant step toward reshaping Dubai’s commercial property landscape, with the signing ceremony held on 7th May at MayaBay, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai. In 2024, the Dubai commercial property market recorded a 24% jump in growth, with almost 3,000 office units sold, with transactions valued at AED 89.9 Billion*. This double digit YoY growth pattern is expected to continue with more and more companies registering with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the lack of office spaces to meet this demand.

Dubai's commercial real estate market is experiencing dynamic growth across all sectors. The city's strategic location, business-friendly policies, and infrastructure developments continue to attract global investors and companies, positioning Dubai as a leading commercial hub in the region. According to the UAE Commercial Construction Industry Report of 2025, the sector was valued at AED 156 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach AED 207 billion by 2030, reflecting robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%**

“At Prospect, we are proud to partner with Mulk Properties — the real estate development arm of the global conglomerate Mulk International, known for their innovation, scale, and leadership across businesses across 4 continents,” said Rohit Verma, Co-founder of Prospect. “Our vision aligns deeply with our partners and together we want to create purpose-built, high-performance workspaces that cater to the next generation of business owners. Arjan is one of the most exciting emerging districts in Dubai today, with a steady pipeline of residential and hospitality developments. We will now bring a unique aspect to the real estate landscape of Arjan with our commercial development catered to a huge market gap for offices and retail spaces. Its central location near major highways, established communities, and key business zones makes it an ideal destination for a future-forward commercial asset. We believe The LX will become a signature address for modern businesses in Dubai and we look forward to this journey with Mulk Properties.”

“It is indeed our pleasure to partner with Prospect as we continue to expand our unique real estate portfolio. After Zim Cyber City, our state-of-the-art mixed-use development in Harare, Zimbabwe and the sprawling Ajman Sports Complex spread across 1 million square feet, we are excited to explore the Dubai commercial real estate market, which is growing exponentially,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International. “With Prospect’s strategic involvement, we are confident that our upcoming project The LX will become a destination of choice for forward-thinking entrepreneurs, retailers, and investors looking for both prestige and practicality.”

Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO of One Broker Group (OBG), added: “We are proud to lead the sales on this landmark project. The LX represents the future of commercial developments, where design meets function, and where businesses can thrive. Arjan’s growth trajectory and connectivity also make this a project of incredible promise. At OBG, we’ve successfully transacted over AED 7 billion in residential sales. We believe this sector is primed for strong demand—especially in underserved locations like Arjan. Businesses are looking for elevated, flexible office environments, and The LX delivers exactly that. With its premium finishes, retail integration, and F&B offerings, it will offer a complete ecosystem for both investors and end users.”

Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses, The LX will feature 71 boutique office and spacious retail units. With generous balconies, refined finishes, and a dedicated F&B hub, the project balances clean, modern design with practical commercial functionality. The development is currently in the off-plan stage, with a targeted handover in Q1 2027. With seamless access to Sheikh Zayed Road, The LX enjoys unparalleled connectivity and visibility, making it an ideal business address in a rapidly expanding community.

The project also aligns with Prospect’s long-term strategy of investing in future-ready, design-led developments with high growth potential across Dubai. This partnership further cements Mulk Properties’ commitment to diversifying its real estate portfolio in the UAE, while reinforcing Prospect’s growing reputation for identifying and enabling landmark investments in emerging neighborhoods.

ABOUT PROSPECT

Established in 2023 by industry veterans, Prospect is a Dubai-based strategic investment and real estate firm. Built on decades of collective expertise from renowned organizations, the company is committed to shaping the UAE’s evolving property landscape. As a key player in real estate investment, and advisory, Prospect operates with a long-term vision—investing strategically in assets and projects that align with both financial returns and broader urban growth.

With a portfolio valued at over AED 2 billion in partnership with regional stakeholders, Prospect Properties delivers turn-key investment solutions. Recent projects under its umbrella include Maya V in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) with London Gate Developers, The Arthouse Residences in Marjan and The LX in Arjan with Mulk Properties, both of which reflect the firm’s forward-thinking approach to residential and commercial real estate. We will be coming up with more projects in 2025 in prime locations of the UAE. Backed by deep market insight and a collaborative network of partners, Prospect Properties continues to lead with purpose—building spaces that define future-ready living and investment value across the UAE.

Established in 2023 by industry veterans Rajat Verma, Rohit Verma, Umar Bin Farooq, and Islam El Dafrawy, the company is built on decades of collective expertise from renowned organizations.

ABOUT MULK PROPERTIES

Mulk Properties, a subsidiary of Mulk International is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone. The group’s diverse portfolio spans metal composites (Alubond U.S.A.), facade contracting, aluminum coil coatings, plastics, healthcare, cricket assets, and real estate. Ranked among the Top 100 Indian Companies in the Arab World by Forbes and Most Admired Companies in the GCC by Arabian Business, Mulk International is a global leader in innovation and manufacturing, with operations in over 11 countries and a market reach across 90+ countries.

ABOUT ONE BROKER GROUP

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for The LX. One Broker Group stands as Dubai's most distinguished real estate powerhouse, providing end-to-end solutions for prestigious residential & commercial properties across UAE's most coveted addresses. Our excellence is validated by the Dubai Land Department's recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. We excel through record-setting performances, ensuring every market decision drives maximum value for our clients. Our unique capability to generate interest in our exclusive projects through our extensive 10,000+ partner network and more than 150 expert in-house brokers is the core of the enormous value we add to our customers.