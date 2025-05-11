The world’s third biggest cybersecurity event welcomed 25,000 delegates, 350 speakers, and 750+ global brands to the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GISEC Global 2025 saw 11 Guinness World Records being set, and celebrated innovation, influential leaders and businesses shaping the future of the worldwide cybersecurity industry, as the world’s third biggest and Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event ended on Thursday.

Taking place across eight halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre, GISEC Global wrapped up on May 8 in style by making history with new feats. The 11 new Guinness World Records earned by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, host of GISEC Global, included:

Most nationalities in a gamified cybersecurity training

Most people in a gamified cybersecurity training

Most nationalities in a cyber drill competition – Global

Most nationalities in a simulated Dark Web intelligence training session

Most nationalities in a cyber capture the flag (CTF) competition

Most nationalities in a cybersecurity awareness lesson

Largest ransomware awareness session

Most nationalities attending a ransomware cybersecurity training session

Most people in a ransomware cybersecurity training session

Largest cyberbullying lesson

Largest cybersecurity event

Global Cyberdrill, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, fostered cross-border collaboration and sharpened response strategies against evolving cyber threats, attracting delegations from over 130 national cybersecurity authorities and global CERTs/CIRTs/CSIRTs. In the four cyber threat simulation scenarios, Egypt came out on top, ahead of Lebanon and Belarus, who finished runner-up and third place, respectively.

At GISEC North Star Startups, powered by Cyber E71, the Unlock Pitch Competition, the largest pitch competition for cybersecurity start-ups, saw future unicorns discuss their outstanding products and services that are shaking up the industry.

A total of 20 startups took to the stage to impress a stellar judging panel that included top experts such as Luca Tagliaretti, Executive Director at European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC), and Dovi Frances, Founding Partner at Group 11.

Both were joined by Mahendra Ramsinghani, Managing Director of Secure Octane Investments, Silicon Valley's leading cybersecurity seed fund with over 30 investments, and Dr. Chenxi Wang, who was named Top Cyber Investor in the World by Fortune and Founder and General Partner of Rain Capital.

Following a rigid judging process, Exploit3rs, led by CEO Jumaa AlShamsi, was crowned the ‘Judges Choice Award’ winner, receiving the top prize. Other winners included: SPLXAI (Best Market Disruptor), Risknox (Best Innovative Solution), and Snode Technologies (Best Growth Potential).

Elsewhere, Dubai Cyber Challenge, organised by Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), saw Dubai government entities compete over two days, focusing on different trends such as web security, reverse engineering and digital forensics through various challenges. Digital Dubai finished first, followed by Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and ENOC in second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, following two days of insightful discussions, top-level roundtables and workshops, visitors heard from a distinguished line-up of world-leading experts for the final time this week on the pressing dilemmas facing the industry.

Among the topics on the agenda included the banking and finance sector and the importance of planning ahead and swift incident response, and women in cybersecurity and their roles in shaping a more secure digital future by bridging the awareness gap, driving inclusive education and becoming key defenders in the ecosystem.

Held under the theme of ‘Securing an AI-Powered Future, the 14th edition saw Dubai World Trade Centre become the centre of the cybersecurity universe for three days, welcoming

750 of the world’s foremost names in cybersecurity, 450 global CISOs and futurists from over 160 countries, and 25,000 visitors across the three days – strengthening Dubai’s position as a global cybersecurity leader. It was hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and supported by DESC, the UAE Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police,

During the event, DESC launched of a series of innovative initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening Dubai’s digital security and cyber infrastructure.

These included the Zero Trust Assessment Tool and Guideline, a major leap in securing Dubai’s government networks and includes a comprehensive guide for implementing the Zero Trust model, which emphasizes continuous verification of identity and access rights. This practical tool assists organisations and local entities in transitioning to a Zero Trust framework, ensuring the protection of critical systems and data, in complex and dynamic technological environments, thereby reducing the risk of breaches and insider threats.

The Ethaq Plus Initiative was also launched, aimed at elevating digital trust and enabling secure, reliable transactions for organizations. The service provides certified digital certificates to protect data and communications, verify authenticity, and support the adoption of trusted digital identities and advanced security models that reduce cyber risks at the institutional level.

GISEC Global will return next year at a new venue, Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, from 5-7 May 2026.

