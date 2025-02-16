Dhofar Foods and Investment (DFI), a 100% Omani company headquartered in Dhofar, made a significant debut at GULFOOD 2025—the region’s premier food exhibition—held from February 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, DFI participated as a group for the first time, uniting its group companies: Dhofar Foods, Omani Gulfood (OGF), and Dhofar Poultry (DPC).

What sets DFI apart is its origin—the lush, green landscapes of Dhofar, a region unlike any other in the Middle East. Blessed with monsoon-fed pastures, Dhofar’s unique climate nurtures the finest dairy, poultry, and agricultural products, ensuring that every offering is rich in natural goodness. This distinctive advantage, combined with the company’s commitment to quality and innovation, was at the heart of DFI’s showcase at GULFOOD 2025.

DFI presented an extensive range of fresh and wholesome products, including premium dairy items, a variety of refreshing juices, and premium poultry selections. Additionally, the company showcased its premium edible oils under Dhofar brand, reinforcing its dedication to delivering nutritious, responsibly sourced products tailored to evolving consumer needs.

Vipul Bahl, Acting CEO of Dhofar Foods and Investment, commented on this milestone event, stating:

“GULFOOD 2025 marks a pivotal moment for DFI as we expand our footprint beyond Oman. Our presence here allows us to introduce our nature-nurtured products to a broader audience, highlighting the unique quality that Dhofar’s pristine environment imparts. By showcasing our fresh dairy, premium poultry, and health-conscious edible oils alongside global leaders, we reinforce our commitment to quality, sustainability, and regional growth. This platform enables us to forge strategic partnerships that will expand our distribution and accelerate our market penetration in the region.”

Dhofar Foods and Investment’s participation underscored its ability to blend local expertise with international standards. With its diverse product offerings under the Asafwah, Dhofar, Zain, and Noof brands, the company continues to expand its presence across regional markets, ensuring consumers receive high-quality, naturally sourced products that meet global expectations while preserving a strong Omani identity.

About Dhofar Foods and Investment (DFI)

Established in 1983, Dhofar Foods and Investment (DFI) is one of Oman’s leading dairy producers and operates the one of the largest dairy farm. Located in the green heart of Dhofar, where nature’s bounty thrives, the company benefits from an environment uniquely suited for producing fresh, nutrient-rich food. The group also manages extensive poultry farms, an edible oil refinery, and ventures in the animal feed and plastic industries. With a robust distribution network, DFI ensures its high-quality, nature-nurtured products reach consumers across Oman and beyond.