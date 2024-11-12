Muscat, Oman – DFI proudly announces the launch of its National Day program, ‘Rooted in Oman. Nurturing the Future,’ a year-long campaign honoring Oman’s 54th National Day. The campaign highlights DFI’s dedication to Oman’s heritage, cultural pride, and the nation’s continued journey toward growth and prosperity. Through a series of activities over a year, DFI aims to engage communities across Oman, fostering national pride and reinforcing its commitment to a healthy and sustainable future.

About the Campaign

Each month, DFI will host a unique event or initiative to engage Omani communities, encouraging a closer connection to the land, culture, and sustainable practices that form the backbone of DFI’S mission. The year-long program emphasises national pride and health-focused initiatives that align with DFI’s broad range of products – dairy under Asafwah brand, poultry under Dhofar brand and edible oil under Dhofar and Noof brands.

National Day Promotion and Engagement Activities

The celebration will begin with a National Day promotion on Asafwah Instagram platform. Unlike traditional National Day offers, DFI invites everyone to participate in a question-based engagement where they can answer a simple question about Oman. With 54 winners selected, 53 will receive goody bags with Asafwah Dairy and Juice products, and one grand prize winner will receive an iPhone 16.

Throughout the year, DFI will continue to roll out activities and events under the ‘Rooted in Oman. Nurturing the Future’ umbrella. These activities are intended to connect with diverse audiences across the Sultanate, including youth, families, and farmers, underscoring DFI’s dedication to local agriculture, sustainability, and healthy lifestyles.

A Statement from the ACEO

Mr. Vipul Bahl, Acting CEO of DFI shared his thoughts on the campaign:

“We are immensely proud to launch ‘Rooted in Oman. Nurturing the Future’ as part of Oman’s 54th National Day celebration. This year-long program reflects DFI’s core values and commitment to supporting our communities, fostering national pride, and encouraging healthy, sustainable lifestyles. Through monthly initiatives, we aim to bring people together and contribute to Oman’s vibrant future. This program honours our heritage and inspires our shared vision for a prosperous Oman.”

About DFI

Established in 1983, DFI is Oman’s leading provider of quality food products, dedicated to promoting health, sustainability, and innovation through a wide range of offerings under the Asafwah, Dhofar and Noof brands. DFI operates one of Oman’s largest dairy farms, poultry farms, edible oil refinery and an expansive distribution network, ensuring that its products reach all parts of the Sultanate.

DFI invites everyone to join in the celebration, as Oman unites in nurturing a future that is deeply rooted in its heritage and committed to the well-being of generations to come.