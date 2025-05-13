DHL to scale robotics deployment across divisions with over 1,000 robotic units

DHL Group has invested over €1 billion in automation in its contract logistics division over the past three years alone

With strategic partnerships DHL is intensifying its commitment to go beyond classical vendor relationships to emphasize even more on co-developing, testing, and scaling robotics solutions with leading innovators

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics provider, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Boston Dynamics, a global leader in advanced robotics. Building on the proven success of Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot - designed for case handling and initially deployed by DHL to automate container unloading - the agreement paves the way for the global deployment of more than 1,000 additional units. Looking ahead, DHL plans to expand the range of applications for the robots, including additional use cases such as case picking.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in an already successful collaboration, which began in 2018 and has since delivered tangible improvements in logistics automation. DHL Supply Chain, the Group’s contract logistics division, has led the way, introducing Stretch commercially in North America in 2023 and more recently expanding deployments to the United Kingdom and across Europe.

To date, the deployments of Stretch have achieved case unloading rates of up to 700 cases per hour and contributed to higher employee satisfaction by reducing the need for physically demanding work in hot or cold trailers. The partnership has also driven joint product development with end-to-end automation solutions integrating conveyors and palletizers, as demonstrated in the UK project. To further build on these successes, DHL Group is actively exploring how the technology can benefit other business units. A key priority is case picking - the most labor-intensive activity within DHL Supply Chain - which represents the next major development to maximize the impact of Stretch beyond container unloading.

“Through our Accelerated Digitalization agenda, we are committed to maximizing the impact of robotics and automation across all our operations and business units,” said Sally Miller, Global CIO of DHL Supply Chain. “It’s a fundamental shift that’s reshaping how we operate and elevate service for our customers. Through this expanded partnership with Boston Dynamics, DHL will take a more active role in shaping and directing robotics development alongside key partners, focusing on building more resilient, responsive and smarter solutions that address the unique challenges of our company. Together, we’re setting new standards for the logistics industry.”

As part of its commitment to cross-business innovation, DHL ensures that successful advancements developed within the Supply Chain division are evaluated and adapted for implementation across the wider Group, maximizing impact at scale.

Over the past three years DHL Group has invested over €1 billion in automation in its contract logistics division alone. Across its global network, the Group now uses more than 7,500 robots, over 200,000 smart handheld devices, and close to 800,000 IoT sensors to optimize operations, enhance working conditions for employees, and deliver measurable value for customers. Today, more than 90% of DHL warehouses worldwide are equipped with at least one automation or digitalization solution.

DHL is bolstering its industry-leading automation strategy by placing greater emphasis on co-developing solutions with both new and established robotics partners, rather than relying solely on off-the-shelf technologies.

The DHL and Boston Dynamics partnership model achieves that. DHL Group offers real-world operational environments as a proving ground for advanced technologies, providing critical feedback and industry-specific insights. Moving beyond a traditional vendor relationship, the companies will jointly develop, test, and scale solutions in real-time operations. This allows DHL to focus on their core logistics strengths, while the world’s leading robotics innovators create tailor-made technologies for the company’s and the logistics industry’s needs. This open, operationally integrated approach also allows DHL and Boston Dynamics to jointly advance solutions like Stretch, while also exploring further synergies across divisions.

Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics, commented: “We are proud to continue strengthening our collaboration with DHL Group. Our teams have been on a journey of innovation together to create a practical and effective warehouse robotics solution, and this is the natural next step in what has been an excellent relationship. Stretch is ideally suited to be the first multi-use case, box picking robot that can meet the diverse needs of DHL. Together we are striving to set an example of practical leadership of the modern supply chain.”

As part of Strategy 2030, DHL Group aims to further formalize its partnerships with technology leaders, driving not just deployment at scale, but also joint development, co-investment, and deeper collaboration models. This integrated approach - ranging from robotics partnerships to mutually beneficial incentive programs - will play a central role in establishing robotics and automation as key drivers of sustainable, long-term growth across DHL Group.

