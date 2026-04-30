Groundbreaking marks the official start of construction on Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon - a 108-unit residential tower scheduled for handover in Q1 2028

Wellness-led design anchored by refined high-rise architecture, featuring a tightly curated mix of 3 to 7 residences per floor, along with exclusive top-floor penthouses offering panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

With 60% of units already sold, the milestone reflects strong early demand and marks a further step in DHG Properties’ growth strategy in the UAE, expanding its signature Helvetia developments across Dubai’s emerging residential districts

Dubai, UAE: DHG Properties, the Dubai-based developer and part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has officially broken ground on Helvetia Verde, its second residential development in Dubai. With piling and shoring now underway as the first phase of construction, the milestone marks the commencement of works on the 20-storey high-rise in Meydan Horizon, placing the project firmly on track for delivery to homeowners and investors in Q1 2028.

Helvetia Verde is strategically positioned within Meydan Horizon, a visionary live-work-play district undergoing one of Dubai’s most ambitious redevelopments. Since launch, 60% of units have already been sold, reflecting strong and sustained market momentum. This is supported by broader infrastructure developments across Dubai, including the newly announced Metro Gold Line, which is expected to drive property prices and rental appreciation of up to 30% in communities along its route[1]. The upcoming Metro Blue Line, along with future extensions of the Green Line, is also set to enhance connectivity across key districts.

Spanning a total built-up area of 21,807 square metres, Helvetia Verde is defined by sleek, elegant architecture, adding a distinctive presence to the emerging Meydan Horizon skyline. The development comprises 108 residences in a G+2P+17 configuration, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including a limited number of garden residences and exclusive top-floor penthouses with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. With just three to seven units per floor, the tower maintains a high level of privacy and exclusivity, complemented by access to a turquoise lagoon, shaded promenades, landscaped parks, cafés, restaurants, and retail.

“Breaking ground on Helvetia Verde is an important milestone in our UAE journey,” said Blagoje Antic, CEO and Founder of DHG Group. “It is the point at which our ‘Swiss Precision, Dubai Vision’ approach to real estate development begins to take shape in one of the city’s most promising districts. It also reflects how we approach growth in the market - not simply by expanding our presence, but by maintaining a consistent level of quality and attention to detail across every project, including Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, which is approaching completion, and our third development on Dubai Islands, set to break ground at the end of May 2026. Together, these developments represent approximately AED 1.3 billion in development value within a short period of time and reflect our continued execution of a focused UAE growth strategy, bringing the Helvetia brand to key growth districts across Dubai.”

“Meydan Horizon is emerging as one of Dubai’s most forward-looking residential districts, supported by strong infrastructure investment and long-term urban planning,” said Milos Antic, Executive Vice Chairman of DHG Group. “These major infrastructure investments are positioning the area closer to the city’s future transport corridors, enhancing its appeal for off-plan developments. For investors, this translates into strong long-term value, while for residents, it offers greater ease of connectivity across the city. Helvetia Verde was conceived with this trajectory in mind, and today’s groundbreaking reflects our confidence in both the district and the Helvetia brand in the UAE market.”

With construction now officially underway on Helvetia Verde, DHG Properties continues to expand its UAE footprint. The company’s debut Dubai project, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, is fully sold out and on track for completion in June 2026, while Helvetia Marine, located on Dubai Islands, is scheduled to break ground at the end of May 2026, reflecting DHG Properties’ commitment to delivering Swiss-quality, future-ready real estate in the UAE.

About DHG:

DHG Properties operates within DHG Group, a leading Swiss real estate and construction group, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG Group is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. Its Dubai-based company, DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG’s success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss quality and precision to the country’s dynamic real estate sector.

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