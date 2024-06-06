Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) and its partners announce the launch of Truffle Hospitality Holding, a holding company dedicated to investing in a diversified portfolio of food and beverage businesses in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Truffle Hospitality Holding aims to invest in high-growth F&B companies across multiple segments, ranging from restaurants and cafes to various cloud concepts. The new holding company will leverage DGC's expertise in acquiring and scaling consumer brands to help F&B businesses reach their full potential.

"We see tremendous opportunity in the food and beverage space, which continues to benefit from strong consumer demand and tailwinds such as increasing disposable income and interest in premium products," said Mohamed Khonji, Chairman of Truffle Hospitality Holding. "With Truffle Hospitality Holding, we are building a platform to identify promising F&B companies and help them accelerate growth through operational improvements, geographic expansion, product innovation and strategic acquisitions."

Truffle Hospitality Holding aspires to be Bahrain's largest umbrella of food and beverage entities, setting regional benchmarks in quality, innovation and sustainable growth. With the aim of having a portfolio of numerous brands and concepts, the holding company aims to implement operational best practices across its entities while providing strategic advantages that would streamline operations, reduce costs and ultimately drive growth.