Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to engaging clients in the design and continuous improvement of services, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized an interactive meeting with external clients aimed at identifying their needs, understanding their expectations, and gathering feedback on the services provided.

The session was attended by HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, along with directors and staff members from the relevant departments. The Meeting provided an opportunity to present key outcomes of the Foundation’s programs and services, discuss challenges faced by clients, and review suggestions for enhancing service quality and ensuring long-term sustainability to achieve the highest levels of client satisfaction

The External Clients Meetings are part of the “Imprint” initiative, launched by the Foundation in 2022. This initiative comprises a series of pioneering projects, including regular engagement Meetings with both internal and external clients, as well as an annual survey that evaluates the client experience across three core dimensions: satisfaction, trust, and quality. Additionally, the Foundation is preparing to launch the Service Design Challenge from the Client’s Perspective later this year, a project designed to strengthen client engagement and position clients as key partners in the journey towards continuous improvement and service excellence.

During the session, HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri emphasized the Foundation’s belief in the importance of collaborative work with clients and the value of listening directly to their voices. She noted that these sessions reflect the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to understanding clients’ real needs, drawing inspiration from their insights, and integrating their constructive feedback into developing more comprehensive and impactful services

She added that the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children places the highest priority on client experience and strives continuously to enhance its programs and services to meet expectations and improve quality of life. This is achieved through psychological and social support programs, comprehensive rehabilitation services, and holistic care offerings provided around the clock, with a focus on empowering women and children to reintegrate confidently into society and rebuild their lives with safety and stability

The Meeting also featured a special recognition of a group of clients who demonstrated exceptional engagement and contributed valuable feedback and suggestions that helped enhance service quality. HE Al Mansouri expressed the Foundation’s deep gratitude for this constructive collaboration, underscoring that such partnerships embody a spirit of shared responsibility and mutual cooperation in achieving the Foundation’s humanitarian mission

The Meeting concluded with the Foundation reaffirming its unwavering commitment to continuously developing services, delivering tailored solutions that meet client needs, and emphasizing that collaborative efforts and listening to client voices remain the cornerstone of achieving excellence and leadership in delivering social and humanitarian services