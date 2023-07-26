Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has begun construction on its three plots in Al Furjan comprising of Millennium Talia Residences, Amalia Residences, and development of a third plot which will be announced soon.

The total value of the project will be approximately AED 300 million, and once completed, the three plots will comprise residential units and hotel apartments and will include approximately 371 diverse units consisting of one, two and three bedrooms.

Commenting on the announcement, Ayman Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President – Development at Deyaar, said: “We are pleased to announce the commencement of construction works for these important projects in the Deyaar portfolio at the heart of Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most up-and-coming districts. The start of construction for a project of this magnitude is always an essential milestone, as we seek to engage reputed parties with a proven track record in delivering projects on time and to the highest standards. This vital step reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class quality and on-time completion for these three projects in Al Furjan. As with all our projects, we will provide our investors with construction updates and keep them posted on the key milestones of Millennium Talia Residences and Amalia Residences as they unfold.”

Millennium Talia Residences will feature exquisitely designed and elegantly furnished hotel apartments operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts. Strategically situated at a convenient location in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most popular and vibrant districts, Millennium Talia Residences is poised to set a new standard of hospitality living within the community. The project will be the fourth property managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts under Deyaar’s extensive portfolio, following Millennium Atria Business Bay, Millennium Mont Rose at Dubai Science Park and Millennium Al Barsha.

Amalia Residences will offer a variety of modern and spacious residential units suitable for families, consisting of one, two and three bedrooms. The project will provide a wide range of amenities for residents, including swimming pool, children's pool, play area, and gym.

The project’s location between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road offers convenient access to public transportation, Dubai’s business districts and major tourist attractions. Al Furjan is seamlessly connected to some of Dubai’s best-known malls, education and healthcare facilities, entertainment hubs, beaches, parks and more.

-Ends-

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

Media Contact:

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

Showkat@gambit.ae