Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved two new records in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; for ‘The Tallest Concentrated Solar Power Tower’ at 263.126 metres, and ‘the largest thermal energy storage plant’ at 5,907 megawatt hours using Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) based on parabolic basin complex with Molten Salt technology. The records were achieved in the 950MW 4th phase of the solar park using CSP and photovoltaic solar panel technologies. The new achievements add to DEWA’s global accomplishments and leadership in the clean and renewable energy sector.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the two certificates from Guinness World Records representatives during COP28, which the UAE hosted at Expo City Dubai.

“In all our projects and initiatives, we are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who accepts nothing but the top position in every field. Following the directives of His Highness, we have adopted the latest clean and renewable energy technologies in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. This increases the share of clean and renewable energy sources to achieve the goals of the UAE Net-Zero 2050 Strategy, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and we have already achieved the interim goals of this strategy in record time. We are proud of this new international recognition, which underlines DEWA’s leadership and excellence. The 4th phase of the solar park supports our efforts in energy storage, as it has a storage capacity of 15 hours, allowing for solar energy availability round the clock,” said Al Tayer.

“We continue our journey of excellence and leadership in all areas and across all levels. DEWA’s record of prestigious awards is a translation of its relentless efforts that aspire to reach the top rank in all fields. We are confidently moving towards building a sustainable future, where DEWA has become a global reference in developing and applying the highest standards and practices of excellence across all its activities and operations,” added Al Tayer.

The 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy: 600MW from the CSP parabolic basin complex, 100MW from the CSP tower based on Molten Salt technology, and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. The project features 70,000 heliostats that track the sun’s movement.