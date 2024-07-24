Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has renewed the BS 13500:2013 certification in Effective Governance Management Systems for the 8th consecutive year, following a comprehensive audit by the British Standards Institute (BSI). This covered key governance areas including Human Resources, Information Technology, Risk Management, Legal Affairs, Finance, and Procurement activities. This achievement adds to DEWA’s extensive record of accomplishments and globally competitive results.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate at DEWA’s head office. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Ali Al Muwaijei, Vice President of Governance, Compliance and Agility at DEWA; and members of the governance, compliance, and agility team at DEWA were present.

"Our robust governance system aligns with the directives of our wise leadership and adheres to national and international strategies and best-practices. DEWA’s commitment to good governance serves as a foundation for steady growth, enhancing income and profitability, streamlining budgeting processes, and increasing customer happiness. It supports DEWA’s strategic objectives, improving organisational performance, efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency, ensuring accountability, protecting stakeholders' rights, and enhancing investors’ trust. Good governance is a cornerstone of our decision-making process and excellence in performance. Our system supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and contributes to sustainability across environmental, social, and economic aspects in the UAE and Dubai. According to Brand Finance, DEWA is the leading entity in the UAE in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance and brand value growth," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA’s adoption of good governance principles has enhanced our global achievements and continues to support our provision of world-class services that align with Dubai’s ambitious green energy plans. We are implementing numerous pioneering projects to enhance sustainability across our operations, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. DEWA’s portfolio includes the Green Hydrogen project, the EV Green Charger initiative, and the Smart Grid. This commitment to advanced technologies improves energy and water efficiency and propels the energy transition in the UAE. We also offer digital and smart services, ensuring the highest levels of customer service within a sustainable business model, achieving consistent returns for shareholders. DEWA has become a benchmark for local, regional, and global utilities as a result of its outstanding performance and achievements over the years," added Al Tayer.

"DEWA’s many awards and achievements confirm our adherence to international best practices and reflect our effective implementation of DEWA’s governance framework. This framework encompasses key governance components, including board oversight, a clear organisational structure and span of control, a well-documented strategy, and proper delegation of financial and administrative authorities," said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence.