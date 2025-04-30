Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, a global health champion powered by AI and technology, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Yamagata University in Japan to accelerate research and innovation in heavy ion therapy, an advanced and highly precise form of radiation therapy for cancer treatment.

Formalized during M42’s recent delegation visit to Japan, this partnership underscores M42’s commitment to pioneering patient-centric, world-class cancer care powered by cutting-edge technology and innovative medical solutions.

The agreement follows M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s recent partnership with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) to establish the region’s first heavy ion therapy facility in Abu Dhabi. This groundbreaking initiative will introduce one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies to the Middle East, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for oncology innovation.

With no heavy ion therapy center within a five-hour flight of the UAE, the upcoming facility—strategically located on the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi campus, adjacent to Fatima bint Mubarak Center, the region’s first-of-its-kind comprehensive cancer center—will significantly enhance access to this life-saving treatment for patients across the Middle East. Heavy ion therapy offers precision in targeting and destroying cancerous tumors with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue, revolutionizing cancer care and addressing a critical gap in advanced treatment options in the UAE and beyond.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Yamagata University, the second-largest university in the Tohoku Region and home to Japan’s newest state-of-the-art heavy ion therapy facility. This partnership marks a critical step in our mission to advance oncology care and clinical research. By combining our expertise and fostering close collaboration, we are confident that this alliance will drive innovation in cancer care, expand the clinical applications of heavy ion therapy, and establish new benchmarks for the future of healthcare—both regionally and globally.”

Satoru Nagase, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Yamagata University said, “At Yamagata University, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical research and technological innovation in heavy ion therapy. Our expertise spans key areas including medical physics, radiological technology, treatment planning and clinical applications for challenging tumors such as those in the head and neck, pancreatic, liver, and bone and soft tissue sarcomas. Partnering with M42 allows us to expand the global reach of this groundbreaking therapy, helping to shape the future of oncology care. By sharing our knowledge and advancing research together, we are not only strengthening scientific collaboration but also improving access to highly effective cancer treatment options for patients in need.”

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated, "This partnership represents a pivotal milestone in our ongoing mission to advance oncology care and clinical research. Through the combination of our collective expertise and a strong spirit of collaboration, we are poised to drive meaningful innovation in cancer treatment, broaden the clinical use of heavy ion therapy, and help shape the future of healthcare both regionally and on the global stage.”

As the first country to achieve the clinical application of heavy ion therapy, Japan has long been a global leader in its research and development. Studies began in 1984, leading to the technology’s first clinical use in 1994. Over the years, Japan has continuously advanced heavy ion therapy, refining its precision and expanding its applications.

Today, 15 institutes worldwide offer heavy ion radiation therapy, with seven of them located in Japan—which now accounts for 80% of the world’s heavy ion therapy treatments. Yamagata University’s East Japan Heavy Ion Center is the country’s latest addition to this elite group of institutions, reinforcing Japan’s dominance in cancer treatment using heavy ion therapy.

By forging this collaboration, M42 and Yamagata University are not only strengthening global research efforts but also paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in cancer research and treatment. With the UAE’s plan to open its first heavy ion therapy center in Abu Dhabi, this partnership will enhance knowledge-sharing, drive scientific breakthroughs, and ultimately improve patient outcomes across the region.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.