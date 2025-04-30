DUBAI – The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, through its agency Tourism Malaysia is once again participating in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to target more tourists from West Asia. Tourism Malaysia also launched VM2026 latest video which highlights surreal experiences in Malaysia. The travel exhibition runs from 28th April to 1st May.

The Malaysian delegation is led by The Honourable Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, who is accompanied by Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia. The delegation consists of 82 different organizations, which include five (5) state tourism boards, 34 tour operators, 35 hotels and resorts, five Tourism Products, two tourism associations alongside one airline.

The Honourable Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said: "Our multipronged VM2026 strategy provides a comprehensive framework to boost Malaysia's visibility, enhance destination accessibility and elevate our tourism offerings.”

The VM2026 logo, a symbol of Malaysia’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and global appeal, serves as a visual representation of the country’s readiness to welcome tourists from around the world.

Adopted as the campaign’s official icon, the Malayan Sun Bear, a proud and endangered species, reflects Malaysia’s deep commitment to wildlife conservation. Designed in a lovable, animated style, the mascot is intended to resonate with audiences of all ages, evoking a sense of warmth and joy while enhancing Malaysia’s image as a welcoming and family-friendly destination.

Official VM2026 theme song, titled “Surreal Experiences” captures the essence of Malaysia’s unique offerings. This song will be a key component of the campaign to attract global attention and engage visitors with the enchanting experiences Malaysia has to offer.

Malaysia is eager to welcome 45 million international visitors and to achieve RM270 billion (USD60.8 billion) in tourism receipts by 2025. But more importantly, VM2026 will serve as a platform for innovation, sustainability, and community engagement within Malaysia’s tourism industry.

Malaysia welcomed 194,440 tourists from Middle East region in 2024.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

Visit Malaysia 2026 focuses on the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.

