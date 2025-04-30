Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Tuesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,411.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,440 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,960.5 for buying and EGP 4,986.75 per gram for selling.

Moreover, the 21-karat gold fell to EGP 4,735 per gram for buying and EGP 4,760 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,058.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,080 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,880 for purchasing and EGP 38,080 for selling.

Finally, the price for the gold ounce stood at $3,312.78 for buying and $3,313.07 for selling.