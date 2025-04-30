Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company and part of Seera Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties. The agreement, unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, will expand Almosafer’s global hotel portfolio, giving travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond direct access to over 9,300 Wyndham properties across 95 countries.

This collaboration strengthens Almosafer’s mission to offer seamless travel experiences in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a premier global tourism hub.

Direct Access to a World of Hospitality

As part of the direct connectivity agreement, Almosafer will integrate Wyndham’s extensive portfolio of 25 iconic brands into its omni-channel platforms. This includes beloved names like Ramada, Days Inn, and La Quinta, offering travellers a diverse range of accommodations—from budget-friendly stays to upscale resorts.

The partnership allows Almosafer’s customers to access real-time hotel inventory, competitive pricing, and streamlined booking through its digital platforms. With the largest and widest collection of hotel experiences in the world, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ mission of making hotel travel possible for all aligns with Almosafer’s aim to cater to the travel needs of people from Saudi Arabia and beyond as the Middle East’s leading travel brand.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key to our global reach and resilience. By integrating the offerings of the world’s largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to Almosafer’s omni-channel platform, we seek to enhance the travel experience for our customers. Hospitality brands are integral to the overall travel experience. Almosafer prides itself on offering a seamless booking process encompassing one-touch access to world-class hospitality and airlines, providing a comprehensive package to customers.”

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said; “At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, our mission goes beyond making travel possible for all—it’s about delivering the right brands in the right markets to create meaningful experiences for travellers while driving value for our hotel owners. By partnering with Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel platform, we’re making it easier for more travellers to access our diverse hotels—whether they’re seeking a budget-friendly stay, a business hub, or an upscale retreat. This collaboration also brings the benefits of Wyndham Rewards to more regional travellers, offering greater affordability, accessibility, and a consistently rewarding experience.”

Enhancing Travel Experiences

As tourism in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, fuelled by Vision 2030 initiatives, the partnership will enable Almosafer to promote Wyndham’s diverse range of properties—including extended-stay, midscale, and branded residences—to travellers seeking quality, convenience, and value.

In 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts achieved 4% net room growth and a 7% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting its ongoing expansion and strong performance.

