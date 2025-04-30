Sharjah – As part of its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 (ADIBF), the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) held its third annual general assembly meeting yesterday. During the session, members reviewed the association’s key achievements in 2024 and approved the proposed work plan and budget for 2025 — a move that reaffirms ERRA’s commitment to transparency and to strengthening institutional participation in shaping future directions.

The association’s presence at the fair reflects its dedication to establishing a firm footing at major cultural events and engaging with the publishing and creative sectors to raise awareness of the importance of reprographic rights and intellectual property. It also underlines ERRA’s role in protecting the rights of authors and creators amid the growing challenges posed by the digital environment and the ongoing expansion of production and publishing tools.

Mohamed Bin Dakhen, President of the Board of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), reinforced that holding the general assembly during the Fair represents a strategic opportunity to evaluate performance and enhance governance. He also highlighted the fair’s significance as a key platform for direct engagement with the public.

He stated: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading national platform that brings together diverse stakeholders across the culture and creative sectors. It presents an ideal occasion for convening our general assembly, showcasing our efforts in supporting creators, and developing new partnerships that respond to the rapidly evolving digital publishing landscape.”

Bin Dakhen added: “We are keen on making our participation in this global cultural event an opportunity to introduce the association’s services, membership mechanisms, and the vital role of mandates in rights protection. It is also a chance to broaden our relationships with partners in the publishing, creative, and educational sectors, while reaffirming the association’s role in safeguarding intellectual property rights within a comprehensive framework that fosters cultural production and supports knowledge sustainability.”

Bin Dakhen further explained that ERRA’s participation is part of its ongoing commitment to raising public awareness of reprographic rights, promoting the responsible use of content, and cultivating a culture of respect for reprographic rights and related rights. He also highlighted the association’s efforts to strengthen engagement with authors and publishers, expand the scope of mandates and memberships, and enhance collaboration with educational institutions, libraries, and universities to facilitate legal licensing of works within a structured framework that balances fair use with rights protection.

ERRA’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects its sustained efforts to establish a legal and cultural environment that respects intellectual property rights, supports creators, and safeguards their work—contributing to the growth of the creative economy in the UAE and reinforcing its position as a hub for innovation and creativity.