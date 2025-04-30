Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced its participation at GISEC Global 2025. This year marks ManageEngine's 12th year of participation at the premier cybersecurity event of the UAE, reaffirming its long-standing commitment towards enhancing cybersecurity in the region. The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 to 8 May 2025, will see the organisation showcase its latest advancements in its AI-powered cybersecurity suite of IT solutions.

"This year at GISEC Global, ManageEngine is advocating for a fundamental shift in cybersecurity strategy with the theme, Unified security for an evolving threat landscape call to action against fragmented approaches that leave organisations vulnerable to sophisticated threats. AI, once a nascent concept, has now become a dual-edged staple of cybersecurity, reshaping both offensive and defensive strategies.” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, vice president of sales, ManageEngine.

"Amidst these challenges, data privacy remains a foundational pillar of our operational ethos. Our commitment to safeguarding not only our own data but also that of our customers has been deeply embedded in our organisational fabric since the inception of our product journey—long before recent cybersecurity discussions. Today, with thousands of organisations trusting ManageEngine, we recognise the weight of this responsibility. This trust is not incidental; it is the result of our unwavering dedication to integrating security into every dimension of our business strategy," he added.

ManageEngine will be showcasing its latest innovations and enhancements to its cybersecurity suite at GISEC Global, including its SIEM solution Log360, which has recently evolved into a unified security platform that helps simplify security operations and future-proofs security investments. The platformisation of Log360 encompasses open APIs and a developer ecosystem, thereby enabling ManageEngine to address the critical need for adaptable, future-proof security.

In addition to this, ManageEngine also cemented its stance on identity-first security by bolstering its on-premises identity security solution, ADSelfService Plus, with the launch of passwordless, phishing-resistant FIDO2 authentication to combat ransomware attacks and identity theft, which have been a growing area of concern across the globe. ManageEngine also recently expanded its integration support for its IAM platform, AD360, with over 100 new, ready-to-use integrations. These recent additions signify ManageEngine's commitment towards bolstering identity-centric security.

ManageEngine will be showcasing its latest enhancements at the event at booth #E10, Hall 4. Attendees visiting the booth will get the opportunity to interact with tech experts from different domains and gain first-hand experience of the company's suite of IT solutions.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere, better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.