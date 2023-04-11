Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has called upon the public to watch the livestreaming of the launch of its second nanosatellite ‘DEWA Sat-2’. The 6U nanosatellite for remote sensing applications will be launched on Friday, 14 April 2023 from 10:30 am UAE time. The nanosatellite will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

DEWA SAT-2 nanosatellite was designed and developed at DEWA's Research and Development Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, in cooperation with NanoAvionics in Lithuania. DEWA-SAT2 features a high-resolution camera (4.7 meters) that will be used for Earth observation missions. The high-resolution camera provides continuous line-scan imaging in 7 spectral bands from approximately 500km orbit. The new satellite is also equipped with Infrared equipment to measure greenhouse gases.

The new satellite will improve the efficiency of DEWA's generation, transmission, and distribution divisions by monitoring solar power plants and enhancing the accuracy of generation predictions. This will be achieved through forecasting of weather patterns, seawater temperature and salinity, as well as monitoring of electricity transmission lines. Additionally, the satellite will aid in detecting water leaks and identifying any changes in the infrastructure, further optimising DEWA's operations.

Live streaming can be watched on DEWA’s website (www.dewa.gov.ae) or SpaceX website https://www.youtube.com/@SpaceX