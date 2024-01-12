Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), at DEWA's head office in Dubai. This meeting was part of a series of mutual visits with government organisations in the UAE aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging best global practices and experiences.

The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation between the two organisations and gain insights into DEWA’s best practices and experiences, with a focus on benchmarking. DEWA has achieved very competitive results globally, surpassing prominent European and American utilities in efficiency and reliability. It has successfully increased the efficiency of energy production by adopting the latest disruptive technologies. DEWA provides electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency to ensure the happiness of customers and all stakeholders.

Al Tayer praised the ongoing cooperation between DEWA and EtihadWE in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness in clean and renewable energy, sustainability, and green economy. He emphasised the importance of concerted efforts by all organisations in the UAE’s energy sector to enhance energy and water security.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s clear strategy and roadmap to achieve 100% of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. This is achieved through various programmes, plans and projects including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP)system, the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, and DEWA’s green hydrogen pilot project.

HE Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali expressed his delight in meeting with HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer. He deeply valued His Excellency’s ongoing efforts in advancing the energy and water sectors, ensuring their efficiency through the adoption of the latest, most sustainable, and environmentally friendly production and operational systems and technologies.

"At Etihad Water and Electricity, we are keen on cooperating with our various partners in the sector, especially with DEWA, with whom we cherish our current collaboration. We are eager to further develop this partnership and explore new horizons in the upcoming phase, which will support the realisation of shared interests and contribute positively to the national strategies related to these vital sectors," Al Ali added.