Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a contract with ENOC Group to expand the electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network at ENOC service stations across Dubai. The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure to meet rising electric vehicle demand.

The contract was signed in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC – by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail. Senior officials from both organisations attended the signing ceremony, which took place during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025), organised by DEWA from 30 September to 2 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“In collaboration with our partners from the government and private sectors, we are enhancing Dubai’s green mobility journey by building and developing an integrated infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. This contributes to reducing carbon emissions and achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy. The contract with ENOC is part of the EV Green Charger initiative, which we launched in 2014 to support the growth in the number of electric vehicles. We continue to work with our partners across all sectors to establish the foundations of a sustainable green economy that meets the aspirations of our wise leadership and strengthens Dubai’s global competitiveness,” said Al Tayer.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, stated: “Our partnership with DEWA marks a strategic milestone in our commitment to advancing the UAE’s green agenda and positioning Dubai as a global hub for sustainability and innovation. By expanding the fast-charging network for electric vehicles across our service stations, we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers and actively contribute to the transition toward a more sustainable future. At ENOC, we continue to invest in innovation and develop smart mobility solutions that accelerate progress toward the goals of 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, in alignment with the visionary leadership of our nation.”

Through its EV Green Charger initiative, DEWA provides more than 1,500 charging points across the emirate in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sectors.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

DEWA will organise the 27th edition of WETEX from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

