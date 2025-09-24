Dubai, UAE: Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, together with developer Manodev and Atmosphere Living - part of the award-winning hospitality group Atmosphere Core - proudly announces the launch of Arka Enclave, an exclusive waterfront residential community on Dubai Islands. This milestone marks Atmosphere Living’s debut in the United Arab Emirates, building on its expansion beyond the Maldives into select international destinations, and continuing the brand’s philosophy of timeless design and wellbeing-led living.

Set within Dubai Islands, which is fast becoming one of Dubai’s most anticipated waterfront communities, Arka Enclave occupies a prime park-front location and is within walking distance of the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall. The wider destination is envisioned as a world-class lifestyle hub with golf courses, promenades, beaches, five-star hotels and marinas, offering residents an unparalleled blend of leisure and convenience. Complemented by new infrastructure with multiple entry and exit points connecting directly to mainland Dubai, Dubai Islands combines the appeal of waterfront tranquillity with seamless city access.

Atmosphere Living is the ultra-luxury residential and branded living arm of Atmosphere Core, one of South Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality companies and the force behind some of the Maldives’ most celebrated resorts. The group’s portfolio spans The OZEN Collection, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and Colours of OBLU, which together comprise nine award-winning resorts known for distinctive design, service excellence and wellbeing-driven experiences. With Arka Enclave, Atmosphere Living brings this philosophy to Dubai for the first time, creating a sanctuary that blends the calm of resort-inspired island living with the vitality of an urban lifestyle. Ownership here not only offers a home in Dubai but also connects residents to a wider lifestyle ecosystem, with privileges across the Atmosphere portfolio that reflect the brand’s commitment to comfort, access and connection.

Residential Design and Architecture

Arka Enclave presents a curated selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, including penthouses, conceived by acclaimed design firms Znera Space and Arkiplan. The architecture emphasises natural flow and openness, while the interiors feature refined materials, tactile finishes, smart-home functionality, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

One-bedroom homes are designed with 3.1-metre full-height windows, European stone flooring, quartz countertops and Siemens appliances. Two-bedroom residences expand into spacious living and dining areas, serene master suites and kitchens designed for modern functionality. At the pinnacle, the three-bedroom penthouses blend harmony and luxury with expansive private terraces, spa-like bathrooms and jacuzzis overlooking the Dubai skyline.

Luxury amenities meet wellness

Focusing on mind, body and soul, Arka Enclave elevates everyday living with luxury amenities curated for wellness, leisure and community. Residents can unwind in the lagoon pool or take in skyline views from the rooftop pool with shaded lounge and BBQ deck, while younger ones enjoy a dedicated children’s pool. Wellness comes alive at Arka Enclave with an outdoor yoga deck and indoor yoga studio designed for mindful practice. A state-of-the-art Technogym fitness centre, jogging track, private massage suite and signature spa also reflect health and bespoke luxury living.

Beyond wellness, the enclave encourages connection. An outdoor cinema, elite clubhouse with games lounge and golf simulator, sports courts for padel, basketball and badminton, create a vibrant community spirit. Dedicated children’s play areas add to the family-friendly offering.

Anchoring the experience is a boutique lobby with concierge, artisan café and wellness-focused retail. Bespoke hospitality services, including in-residence chefs, private dining, and a concierge for chauffeur, valet, and adventure services, ensuring a lifestyle that feels like a resort every day.

“Arka Enclave reflects our commitment to creating communities that are purposeful, timeless and connected to their surroundings,” said Kirit Chauhan, Co-Founder of Manodev. “With Atmosphere Living’s hospitality expertise and Devmark’s proven track record in launching distinctive projects, we are confident this development will set a new benchmark for waterfront living in Dubai. Our aim is to deliver residences that offer not only refined design and world-class amenities, but also lasting value for residents and investors alike.”

“Dubai’s waterfront communities continue to attract strong interest from international buyers and residents, who increasingly seek homes that balance lifestyle, investment value and wellness,” said Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark. “Arka Enclave responds directly to this demand, combining the design excellence of Manodev with Atmosphere Living’s hospitality DNA. As Devmark, we are proud to bring this pioneering project to market, ensuring it reaches the discerning audiences that define Dubai’s luxury real estate sector.”

Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO of Atmosphere Living added: "At Atmosphere Living, we believe true luxury lies in space, harmony and wellbeing — values that should shape daily life, not just holidays. Arka Enclave translates this resort-inspired philosophy into Dubai’s urban landscape, combining natural serenity with the city’s dynamic energy. Together with Manodev and Devmark, we are crafting communities that redefine modern lifestyle living."

Arka Enclave is ideally located just four minutes from the Metro Station and Waterfront Market, eight minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai International Airport, and 12 minutes from Downtown Dubai and DIFC, ensuring seamless connectivity to the city’s prime destinations. Scheduled for completion in Q4 (Dec) 2027, sales are managed exclusively by Devmark, which is now accepting bookings.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team with over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the UAE’s most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies.

For media enquiries, please contact: devmark@prco.com