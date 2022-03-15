The design concept is inspired by the tradition, flavours, climate, landscape, art and culture of the people.

Dubai – UAE: Creative and innovative interior boutique firm – Design by Mahsa has completed and successfully handed over its latest project to Bulldozer Group, the owners and operators of Sand Restaurant.

The newly opened contemporary restaurant, Sand, specializes in refined dining, serves cuisine from the Middle East region.

Tradition, flavour, climate, landscape; in addition to the art and culture of the region was considered to depict the outcome of the interior design concept of the restaurant.

The natural sites and lifestyle of some countries such as Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon and the silk road yurt camps inspired the colour schemes, artwork, shapes, textures and materials used in the design.

The interior design makes use of neutral colour schemes which brings out the beauty of the natural landscape-like aura in the space. This is also conspicuous in the choice of materials. For instance, the ceiling feature at the restaurant is representative of the shape of the rocks at Charyn Canyon.

In terms of artwork, the entryway is shaped in the form of sand dunes in the desert; while the entrance signage at the back panel is also designed to reflect the mountains.

The choice of decoration reflects unique handicrafts. The use of dried flowers, which has over the centuries been used for décor and even medicinal purposes is also expressive of the climate in many of the countries whose dishes are served on the menu of the restaurant.

The dining areas are interspersed with lush greenery improving the aesthetics and feel of the natural ambience – a typical characteristic of all Design by Mahsa projects, geared at improving wellbeing and sustainability.

Speaking after the handing over of the project, Founder and Design Director – Mahsa Gholizadeh said: “It has been exciting working on the Sand Restaurant project, and I am particularly thrilled that we delivered on time and exceeded the quality and value expectations of the client. The restaurant operates within a particular niche, and so we had to make sure that we paid attention to every detail, as we incorporated tradition with flavour into a sustainable masterpiece design.”

Sand Restaurant is a contemporary restaurant with oriental inspiration from Emirati, Moroccan, Uzbek, Georgian and other Middle Eastern culinary delights and dishes in a chic and modern setting – brought to life by Design by Mahsa.

About Design by Mahsa

Founded out of passion and a natural artistic instinct for excellence, design and aesthetics, Design by Mahsa has evolved to become a trusted brand and an interior designer of choice for many of its clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK and Australia. Mahsa Gholizadeh, a reputable, highly skilled and experienced interior designer with a portfolio portraying exquisite projects within the hospitality, retail, as well as food and beverage sectors is the Founder and Design Director of the firm. Since 2018, Design by Mahsa’s projects have changed the face of conventional designs and revolutionised the way we interact with spaces by adopting innovation, sustainability, functionality, panache and best practices; providing a fresh, tailored and unique approach in bringing these exceptional projects to life.

To know more about Design by Mahsa and their masterpiece concepts, kindly visit: www.designbymahsa.com.