DesertBoard wins Best Sustainable Building Material, Sustainable Building Panel, Sustainable Door Core and Fire-Rated Sustainable Door

DesertBoard Becomes First GCC Winner of Four iF Awards in Building Technology & Construction Materials

Abu Dhabi, UAE – DesertBoard UAE, the regional pioneer in sustainability, has emerged as a standout winner at the esteemed Global iF Design Awards in Hamburg. Recognised for its innovation and commitment to eco-friendly solutions, DesertBoard secured four prestigious titles: Best Sustainable Building Material, Best Sustainable Building Panel, Best Sustainable Door Core, and Best Fire-Rated Sustainable Door.

The Global iF Design Awards, backed by the non-profit iF Design Foundation, celebrate groundbreaking designs that influence industries worldwide. This year, a jury of 131 design experts from 23 countries evaluated over 11,000 entries from 66 nations, selecting DesertBoard for its revolutionary approach to sustainability in construction materials.

DesertBoard’s award-winning innovation, Palm Strand Board (PSB®), is redefining the building industry by offering the region’s most sustainable alternative to traditional engineered wood-based panels. Developed using repurposed palm fronds, PSB® sets a new benchmark for environmentally responsible construction materials.

“Winning four awards at the Global iF Design Awards is a testament to the impact of our sustainable innovation,” said Kareem Farah, Director, DesertBoard UAE. “PSB® is not just a substitute for conventional engineered wood panels—it’s a game-changer in sustainable construction. These accolades reinforce our commitment to environmental responsibility while delivering high-performance materials to the industry.”

DesertBoard UAE is leading the charge in transforming 500,000[1] tonnes of annual palm bio-ecological residue mass into high-quality, durable building materials. By diverting bio-ecological residual mass, DesertBoard actively reduces methane emissions—a major contributor to climate change—while promoting a circular economy.

“We’re proud to be the first company from the GCC region in the history of the iF Awards to have won four awards in Building Technology & Construction Material categories.” added, Kamal Farah, Director, DesertBoard

Key Benefits of PSB®:

Sustainable & Renewable – Utilizes naturally occurring palm fronds, reducing reliance on traditional timber sources. PSB® is not reliant on deforestation and only uses naturally occurring bio-ecological residual mass. Mass deforestation has been a significant factor in accelerating climate change leading to soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and a host of problems for local communities.

– Utilizes naturally occurring palm fronds, reducing reliance on traditional timber sources. PSB® is not reliant on deforestation and only uses naturally occurring bio-ecological residual mass. Mass deforestation has been a significant factor in accelerating climate change leading to soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and a host of problems for local communities. Fire-Rated Door Cores – Designed for enhanced fire safety, PSB Fire-Rated Door Cores are engineered to meet stringent fire resistance requirements. It holds accredited certifications for fire-rated performance by the Ministry of Interior Civil Defence (G.H.Q) as well as British, European and American standards.

– Designed for enhanced fire safety, PSB Fire-Rated Door Cores are engineered to meet stringent fire resistance requirements. It holds accredited certifications for fire-rated performance by the Ministry of Interior Civil Defence (G.H.Q) as well as British, European and American standards. High Durability & Strength – Engineered for structural integrity and longevity, ideal for engineering & construction, interior design, landscape, and events and exhibitions.

– Engineered for structural integrity and longevity, ideal for engineering & construction, interior design, landscape, and events and exhibitions. Resistant to Moisture & Pests – Outperforms engineered wood panels in humid and termite-prone environments.

– Outperforms engineered wood panels in humid and termite-prone environments. Eco-Friendly Manufacturing – Designed for sustainability, DesertBoard minimises its carbon footprint through an industry-leading value-added product, responsible sourcing process and innovative production approach. The factory sources 30% of its energy from renewable resources and DesertBoard factory’s waste management system is able to recycle and reuse 3,800 kg of hazardous waste, annually.

– Designed for sustainability, DesertBoard minimises its carbon footprint through an industry-leading value-added product, responsible sourcing process and innovative production approach. The factory sources 30% of its energy from renewable resources and DesertBoard factory’s waste management system is able to recycle and reuse 3,800 kg of hazardous waste, annually. Formaldehyde Free - PSB® contains zero Formaldehyde. This chemical is a colorless, strong-smelling, carcinogenic, flammable binding resin, commonly found in wood-based products. DesertBoard’s PSB® boards are manufactured with zero Formaldehyde glue as per the Al Sa’fat certificate of product conformity.

The UAE’s green building sector is experiencing rapid expansion, with the GCC sustainable construction market projected to grow from USD 39.72[2] billion in 2025 to USD 66.82 billion by 2030. DesertBoard’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the region’s environmental goals, offering developers, architects, and contractors a high-performance, sustainable alternative to conventional materials.

With its multiple award wins, DesertBoard UAE continues to lead the industry in sustainable innovation, proving that environmental responsibility and superior performance can go hand in hand.

For more information about Palm Strand Board and its applications, visit: https://www.desertboard.ae/

About DesertBoard UAE

DesertBoard UAE is dedicated to pioneering sustainable building materials that meet modern construction demands while minimising environmental impact. By leveraging renewable resources and innovative engineering, the company provides high-quality, eco-friendly building material alternatives that redefine the future of sustainable cities.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

iF Design Awards 2025

Website: https://ifdesign.com/en/

Link to DesertBoard Awards

https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/winner-overview?awardId=2&find=DesertBoard%C2%AE&sort=desc&yearId=0

