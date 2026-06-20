Cape Town, South Africa – Desert Technologies, the Saudi-based global leader in smart solar energy and energy storage solutions, and the first Saudi company to manufacture and export photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, participated in the Africa Energy Forum 2026 (AEF), the continent's premier gathering of strategic investors and energy stakeholders. The event was hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in South Africa from June 16 to 19.

Under the forum's theme, "Building Africa's Industrial Future," Desert Technologies showcased at its exhibition booth a comprehensive portfolio of its latest integrated solutions and technologies, combining high-performance solar modules with advanced energy storage systems. The company also highlighted its cutting-edge AI-powered solutions designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of solar power systems through accurate energy generation forecasting, real-time plant performance analytics, predictive maintenance for early fault detection, consumption and cost forecasting, and intelligent energy and grid management.

These innovations are aimed at maximizing operational efficiency and sustainability while increasing the economic value of renewable energy projects across Africa.

Desert Technologies' participation extended beyond the exhibition floor to the forum's strategic dialogue sessions. On the opening day, Khalid Al-Shuwaier, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Projects Sector, joined an exclusive leadership roundtable that brought together senior public and private sector leaders from across Africa to discuss the strategic role of clean energy technologies in accelerating the continent's industrialization agenda and achieving sustainable development goals.

Haitham Abdo, General Manager of Development at Desert Technologies, participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside ministers, senior government officials, and renewable energy industry CEOs. The session focused on the future of artificial intelligence and renewable energy and their role in supporting economic transformation and sustainable development.

Commenting on the occasion, Khalid Al-Shuwaier stated:

"Desert Technologies' sponsorship and participation in Africa Energy Forum 2026 reflect our long-standing track record of achievements across the African continent. We are proud to support one of Africa's most influential gatherings of investors and decision-makers in the energy sector and appreciate the forum organizers' efforts in bringing together world-class leaders and experts under one roof."

He added:

"Our participation underscores our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable energy future in Africa and strengthening our position as a strategic partner in energy and sustainable development projects, while supporting the growth of Saudi non-oil exports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Al-Shuwaier further explained that Desert Technologies showcased a range of integrated renewable energy solutions during the forum, including the SAHARA Solar Container, an all-in-one solar and energy storage solution designed for remote, off-grid, and hybrid applications; Solar Kit, a plug-and-play solar power solution engineered for easy installation and reliable clean energy generation; Solar Pump Inverter, an intelligent solar-powered water pumping solution delivering high efficiency and operational reliability; and high-efficiency Solar Panels designed to maximize performance and durability.

The company also highlighted its expertise in developing and implementing mini-grid projects aimed at providing clean and reliable electricity to remote communities beyond the reach of conventional power networks. These solutions are particularly significant in addressing the needs of more than 600 million people across Africa who still lack access to electricity, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver innovative and scalable technologies tailored to African markets and to support the continent's transition toward clean energy.

For his part, Eng. Haitham Abdo emphasized that:

"Africa Energy Forum 2026 serves as a strategic platform that brings together energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, finance, and technology, helping transform ambitions into executable projects and create sustainable economic value."

He added:

"The future of energy in Africa depends on building smart and resilient infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The objective is no longer simply to generate megawatts, but to develop intelligent and flexible energy systems capable of meeting growing demand while supporting industrialization and digital transformation."

Abdo further noted that Desert Technologies held a series of meetings during the forum with renewable energy project developers, financial institutions, and banks operating across Africa to explore collaboration opportunities and future projects.

"These discussions reflect our commitment to delivering innovative and scalable energy solutions and reinforcing our role as a strategic partner in advancing sustainable development and achieving energy independence across the African continent," he concluded.