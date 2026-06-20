Muscat: Following its contribution to the successful closing of the Sultanate of Oman’s 11th Sovereign Sukuk Issuance, Bank Nizwa, the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced its participation in the Sharia-compliant Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO), as a collecting bank, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of Islamic investment banking solutions. This participation reaffirms the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative and Sharia-compliant financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

As part of its role in the IPO, Bank Nizwa is providing customers with seamless access to subscribe through its extensive branch network across the Sultanate for corporate customers, as well as via its mobile banking application for retail customers. To further support investors, the bank is also offering tailored Sharia-compliant financing solutions, enabling customers to capitalize on this promising investment opportunity with greater ease and convenience.

OMIFCO operates the largest fertiliser production complex in the Sultanate of Oman and ranks among the top five fertiliser producers in the GCC. The company offered 25% of its share capital for public subscription on the Muscat Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone for Oman’s financial sector. A total of 1,672,343,750 shares were made available through the IPO, providing local and international investors with an opportunity to participate in one of the Sultanate’s key strategic projects while contributing to the development of the Omani capital market. Of the total shares offered, 40% were allocated to retail investors and 60% to institutional investors.

By offering comprehensive IPO subscription and financing services, Bank Nizwa continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in Oman’s Islamic banking sector and a trusted partner in facilitating access to investment opportunities that create long-term value for its customers.