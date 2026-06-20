Weyay Bank has introduced a new automatic saving feature, “Round-up,” as part of its latest app update. This feature allows customers to effortlessly set aside amounts with every purchase made using their Weyay debit card. Each transaction is rounded up to the nearest whole amount, and the difference is automatically transferred into a savings pot. Designed to be simple and seamless, the feature helps users grow their savings gradually over time without requiring any extra effort, making it easier to build up a balance little by little.

The feature can be easily activated through the saving pot settings within the app, making saving a natural part of everyday transactions, without the need for advance planning or setting fixed amounts. It is designed to help users, particularly younger customers, build their savings gradually in a way that fits their fast-paced digital lifestyles.

This launch reflects Weyay Bank’s ongoing strategy to develop smart financial tools that empower customers to manage their finances with greater ease and awareness, while promoting a stronger savings mindset through practical, integrated solutions. The new feature builds on a growing suite of smart saving tools within the app, including the “Lock Pot” feature, which restricts withdrawals until a set savings goal is reached, with the option to unlock through the Bank’s Solutions Center, and the “Hide Balance” feature, which keeps users focused on their savings goals rather than their available balance, helping reduce impulse spending and encouraging consistency.

In addition to savings pots, Weyay Bank supports better financial habits through a range of digital tools such as “Budgeting and Tracking”, which enables customers to better understand their financial behavior, monitor daily spending, and manage their income within a clear budget, supporting more informed financial decisions and consistent saving.

Weyay Bank enhances the overall digital banking experience by simplifying the concept of saving and turning its in-app tools into practical enablers of long-term financial goals, without disrupting customers’ spending habits.

Commenting on the new launch, Naser Al-Duwaisan, Assistant Vice President, Products Department at Weyay Bank, said: “We are committed to developing smart digital solutions that align with our customers’ lifestyles and help them build positive financial habits with ease. The launch of the new ‘Round-up’ feature reflects our dedication to enabling effortless saving by embedding it into everyday transactions, as part of a fully integrated ecosystem of smart financial tools designed to support long-term financial goals.”

Weyay Bank reaffirmed its commitment to continuously enhancing its digital services and introducing innovative solutions that place customer needs at the forefront, while delivering a banking experience that is simple, flexible, and secure.​​​​​