Manama – His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, received His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Higher Education in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shibli, and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of their visit to the university to attend the graduation ceremony for the university’s 39th graduating class, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen mutual cooperation, particularly in the areas of academic support and student services provided to Omani students, thereby contributing to the enhancement of their educational experience and the achievement of high-quality outcomes that align with the development needs of the two brotherly countries.

During the visit, the Omani delegation was briefed on the progress of students studying at the university, as part of the Ministry’s commitment to monitoring the quality of higher education outcomes and ensuring a comprehensive educational environment that enhances opportunities for academic achievement and excellence. The delegation commended the university’s commitment to caring for its students and providing them with the necessary support in various academic and administrative aspects, whether in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences or in the College of Education, Administrative and Technical Sciences.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shibli affirmed the Ministry of Education of the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to deepening ties of cooperation with Arabian Gulf University and expanding areas of educational partnership, noting the importance of regular visits in assessing students’ conditions and enhancing the quality of services provided to them. He also congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success in their professional careers and hoping they would contribute effectively to supporting sustainable development in the Sultanate and the GCC countries. He commended the excellent organization of the graduation ceremony, which reflects the university’s institutional efficiency and strategic vision.

For his part, His Excellency the University President affirmed that the Arabian Gulf University places its students at the heart of its priorities and continuously strives to provide a comprehensive and stimulating educational environment that enhances their academic and professional capabilities. He noted that the graduation of Omani students since 1980 stands as a living testament to the depth of the Gulf’s long-standing relations and embodies their extension into the academic and intellectual fields. He praised the distinguished contributions made by the Sultanate’s graduates in their various fields, describing them as honorable ambassadors for their country and their university.

His Excellency also reviewed the efforts of the Sultan Qaboos Academic Chair for Desert Farming Techniques and Soilless Agriculture at the Arabian Gulf University, which was established through a generous initiative by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, may he rest in peace, and emphasized the importance of strengthening research cooperation in the fields of advanced agricultural technologies. This serves the objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in addressing food security challenges, given the limited water resources and agricultural land, and is in line with the goals of sustainability and the protection of the rights of future generations.

The Omani delegation included Mr. Fahd bin Saeed al-Qasabi, Director General of Student Missions in the Sultanate of Oman; Mr. Salim bin Saeed al-Shaqsi, Head of the Coordination Department at the Office of the Undersecretary for Higher Education; and Mr. Abdulaziz bin Saeed al-Wahibi, Academic and Financial Supervisor for Omani students in the Kingdom of Bahrain. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest academic programs offered by the university at various academic levels. They also toured the facilities of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, including the Medical Skills and Simulation Center and the Anatomy Museum, and learned about the qualitative developments taking place in the educational environment within the medical field.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the Ministry and the university to ensure the best educational outcomes and to strengthen a supportive learning environment for Omani students.

This visit is part of the Sultanate of Oman’s ongoing commitment to supporting its scholarship students, its dedication to improving the quality of higher education and its outcomes, and its efforts to enable students to achieve academic and professional excellence.