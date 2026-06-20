Muscat: Building on its commitment to delivering sophisticated, value-driven financial solutions for discerning clients, Sohar Islamic recently announced the launch of its Infinite Credit Card, a premium offering designed to serve the evolving lifestyle and financial expectations of high-net-worth individuals in Oman. The introduction of this top-tier card marks a strategic enhancement to the bank’s Islamic retail banking portfolio, reinforcing its focus on exclusivity, service excellence, and long-term relationship building within the premium segment.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Al Zadjali, Chief Islamic Banking Officer said, “The Infinite Credit Card reflects our deliberate shift toward deeper, more meaningful engagement with high-net-worth customers who seek more than transactional banking. At Sohar Islamic, a premium proposition is defined by relevance, trust, and the ability to support a refined lifestyle in a manner that remains firmly grounded in Shariah principles. This offering has been thoughtfully curated to align with the financial maturity, mobility, and expectations of our top-tier clientele, while advancing our broader ambition to position Sohar Islamic as a differentiated premium Islamic banking brand in the market.”

The Infinite Credit Card has been introduced in two distinct formats, each tailored to specific customer profiles. A metal Infinite Card, issued strictly by invitation, is reserved for VVIP clients and represents the highest tier of exclusivity within the bank’s credit card offering. The plastic Infinite Card, meanwhile, is available to eligible customers based on defined criteria, including income profile, relationship value, and creditworthiness, ensuring that access remains selective and aligned with the bank’s premium banking strategy.

Offered with a free annual fee and a clearly defined ujrah fee of OMR 120, the Infinite Credit Card has been structured to deliver premium value without recurring cost barriers, consistent with the financial sophistication and long-term expectations of high-net-worth customers. This approach reflects the bank’s broader focus on sustainable, relationship-led growth, while reinforcing Sohar Islamic’s positioning within Oman’s premium Islamic banking landscape.

Complementing its commercial structure, the Infinite Credit Card has been designed as a comprehensive lifestyle and financial management tool. Cardholders benefit from global airport lounge access, a welcome allocation of 5,000 complimentary reward points upon activation, and an enhanced loyalty program that delivers greater value on everyday and high-value spending. Flexible payment options are supported through easy instalment plans spanning 3, 6, 12, or 24 months at zero profit, allowing customers to manage larger purchases with greater financial agility.

The Infinite Credit Card also offers an extensive suite of protection and support services, including comprehensive insurance coverage across travel, medical emergencies, purchase protection, extended warranty, and zero lost-card liability. Round-the-clock global emergency assistance enables cardholders to secure their card from anywhere in the world, while a dedicated 24/7 concierge service provides personalized support ranging from fine dining reservations and travel planning to preferred accommodation rates, car rentals, airport meet-and-greet services, and fast-track facilities.

The launch forms part of Sohar Islamic’s broader role as a full-service Islamic financial institution, focused on delivering well-structured, Shariah-compliant solutions across its retail banking portfolio while upholding strong standards of risk management, service delivery, and institutional discipline.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om