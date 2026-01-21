Baku, Azerbaijan: Descon Engineering has expanded its global operations into Azerbaijan, reinforcing its presence in the Caspian region and marking its ninth operating geography worldwide following the success in the Middle East region.

Recently awarded project follows the establishment of Descon’s local office in the country and signals strong market confidence in Descon’s engineering depth, safety standards, and execution capability. This expansion strengthens the company’s international portfolio, which now spans nine geographies and a workforce representing 33 nationalities.



Commenting on the development, Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon Engineering, said, “This achievement is a strong testament to Descon’s people, systems, and values. Building early project momentum in Azerbaijan following the establishment of our local presence reflects the confidence international clients place in our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver consistently across global markets.”

The expansion into Azerbaijan strengthens Descon’s positioning in the Caspian region and supports its long-term growth strategy focused on disciplined market entry, operational excellence, and sustainable international partnerships.

About Descon Engineering Limited

Descon Engineering Limited is an integrated engineering services and manufacturing company operating in glocally across Asia and Africa. We are in the business of delivering client-specific solutions for projects related to Energy, Infrastructure and Process industry. The integrated package of services encompasses engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, commissioning and maintenance.

