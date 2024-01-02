DESAISIV, a leading InsurTech firm, proudly announces the successful management of a One Billion SAR (270M USD) health insurance portfolio. This milestone firmly establishes DESAISIV as an industry trailblazer, showcasing its commitment to revolutionizing the insurance landscape and providing unwavering support to businesses through its advanced InsurTech platform.



Acknowledging its rapid growth and substantial impact in the industry, DESAISIV previously secured a significant pre-seed investment of $2 million from a diverse group of regional and international investors. Acquired at the beginning of 2023, this investment has significantly enhanced DESAISIV's capabilities, enabling the company to expand its technological infrastructure, increase its market share in KSA, and refine its array of services.



Key Highlights of DESAISIV's Health Insurance Management Platform:

Tailored Solutions: DESAISIV collaborates closely with clients to craft personalized health insurance policies that align with their specific business requirements.

Cutting-edge Technology: Leveraging advanced AI algorithms for real-time monitoring, DESAISIV empowers businesses to track the performance of their health insurance policies, facilitating well-informed decision-making.

Employee Well-being: By enabling access to a wide range of health insurance benefits while optimizing insurance premiums, DESAISIV assists businesses in attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a healthy and motivated workforce.

As the leading InsurTech company in the MENA region, DESAISIV continues to redefine health insurance management. Founded in 2022 by Saed Khawaldeh and Mohamad Nabhan, DESAISIV's advanced InsurTech platform streamlines various facets of health insurance, tailoring policies for optimized benefits and coverage, predicting emerging diseases, and identifying high-risk behaviors.



The achievement of the One Billion SAR health insurance portfolio in KSA, coupled with DESAISIV's unwavering commitment to reshaping the insurance landscape in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, underscores the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.