Abu Dhabi— Dentons has advised AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry and logistics solutions, on the sale of three warehouses in KEZAD Logistics Park in Abu Dhabi to Aldar for AED 650 million (US$177 million).

The transaction, which comprises three warehouses with a total leasable area of approximately 161,000 square metres, forms part of AD Ports Group’s strategy to selectively monetise real estate assets and reinvest in its core business to enhance shareholder value. It represents the second transaction between AD Ports Group and Aldar in relation to logistics warehouse assets, following a prior acquisition in November 2025, in which Dentons also advised AD Ports.

This transaction also marks the second disposal completed in 2026 under AD Ports Group’s asset optimisation programme, highlighting continued strong investor demand for high-quality logistics and industrial assets in Abu Dhabi.

Hazel Shakur Quinn, who led the transaction, commented: “This is another great example of AD Ports Group executing its asset optimisation strategy with real discipline by recycling capital into higher-growth opportunities while continuing to attract strong investor interest. Abu Dhabi is increasingly establishing itself as a global hub for capital in logistics and industrial assets, and it’s been fantastic to support AD Ports Group across a number of these transactions."

The Dentons team was led by Hazel Shakur Quinn (Partner and Head of Real Estate – Middle East) and Joe Carroll (Counsel, Real Estate), with support from Kanishka Singh (Partner, Projects), Eesha Karamchandani (Senior Associate, Real Estate, Dubai), Jennifer Davis (Senior Associate, Project), Jack Antoniou (Associate, Real Estate) and Akhil Jinesh (Paralegal, Real Estate).

Dentons congratulates AD Ports Group and Aldar on the successful completion of this landmark transaction.

Click here to read the press release on the Dentons website.

For further information, please contact:

Jiten Patel

Head of Business Development and Marketing - Middle East

D +971 2 613 1520

jiten.patel@dentons.com

Website



Dentons & Co.

Level 18, Boulevard Plaza 2

Burj Khalifa District

PO Box 1756, Dubai