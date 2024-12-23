Dubai, UAE – DeNet, the leading decentralized storage network, announced it has surpassed 2 million registered users, hailing from over 180 countries around the world. This milestone is further strengthened by exceeding the 500,000 Watcher Node devices, with an active user base exceeding 200,000 daily. This solidifies DeNet's position as a frontrunner in the rapidly growing market for secure and accessible data storage solutions.

"Reaching 2 million users is a testament to the power of DeNet's vision – a future where individuals have complete control over their digital assets," said Rafik Singatullin, co-founder of DeNet. "With half a million Watcher Nodes now actively securing the network, and over 200,000 daily active devices, we are building a truly resilient and trustworthy infrastructure for decentralized storage."

DeNet's growth reflects a broader shift in user priorities. Concerns about data privacy, security breaches, and the potential for censorship from centralized cloud providers have driven individuals and businesses to seek alternative solutions. DeNet addresses these concerns by leveraging its unique non-custodial DeNet Storage Protocol and a global community of Watcher Nodes who contribute to data storage and integrity.

DeNet yet empowers a secure and decentralized storage layer for the peaq blockchain, which hosts over 50 DePINs. This native storage layer provides developers with a robust and reliable foundation for building next-generation applications. DeNet's commitment to user control and security makes it an attractive solution for organizations looking to leverage decentralized technology for enhanced data management and privacy.

"This milestone is just the beginning," added Rafik Singatullin. "DeNet is committed to continuous innovation, expanding its capabilities, and empowering a global community of users who believe in a decentralized future for data storage."

About DeNet:

DeNet is a programmable DePIN storage layer that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. It is designed to meet future storage needs: decentralized, private, and resistant to AI analysis. With 2M registered users and 14M files entrusted to its care, DeNet stands out as a fully operational solution, solidifying its leadership in decentralized storage.