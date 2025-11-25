Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DeNet, a decentralized storage protocol, has announced a new storage client – Reactive Network, an EVM-compatible execution layer for dApps that will use decentralized storage for backups. In light of recent large-scale outages of centralized services, this will strengthen Reactive’s data safety and overall network resilience. This announcement follows DeNet’s recent collaboration with the peaq blockchain, which will leverage DeNet as a secure storage solution for its 60+ dApps.

“Web3 needs coordination – a system where all parts work together. That’s why collaborations matter, and we’re proud to work with Reactive. Their team is doing essential work, enabling blockchains to connect and making cross-chain dApps a reality. Together, our technologies form the foundation of the decentralized internet, and this partnership brings us a step closer to a truly independent future for the web.” — Rafik Singatullin, Co-Founder at DeNet

As part of the integration, Reactive is allocating $6,000 in REACT tokens to support DeNet’s Watcher nodes – mobile validators that continuously monitor data integrity and security. Watchers can earn tokens by scanning the DeNet network after completing Reactive Network–related tasks in the DeNet Storage & Watcher Node mobile app.

A previous collaboration with peaq saw exceptional engagement. In just two weeks, peaq gained over 200,000 new followers across its community channels, showing strong interest from Watcher nodes.

About DeNet

DeNet is a decentralized storage protocol that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. With 2100+ Datakeeper nodes and over 2.3 million Watcher Nodes validating the network, DeNet is a leading operational solution for future storage needs.

About Reactive Network

Reactive is an EVM-compatible execution layer for dApps built with Reactive contracts. These contracts differ from traditional smart contracts by using inversion-of-control for the transaction lifecycle, triggered by data flows across blockchains rather than by direct user input.