Dubai real estate market performance remains robust across all sectors and continues to be a preferred safe haven amidst geopolitical uncertainties

In 2024, the hospitality market achieved a 9% increase in overnight visitors, while hotel occupancy reached 78%

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, has released its annual Dubai Real Estate Predictions report for 2025, highlighting another strong year for the real estate market across all sectors. The Emirate’s reputation as a safe-haven for investors remains solid, bolstered by a 5% increase in population, record-high residential transactions, and robust economic expansion.

The residential market saw an exceptional 20% increase in sales prices and a 19% rise in rental rates in 2024. Villas continue to outperform apartments in price growth, while rental hikes remain steady across segments. The influx of new supply later in 2025 may stabilize price increases but is unlikely to dampen the overall momentum of the sector.

Despite global economic fluctuations, Dubai’s office sector demonstrated resilience, with rents rising 17% year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand from multinational corporations seeking prime office space. Meanwhile, the retail sector remains a key growth driver, with total retail expenditure in Dubai expected to increase by 6% from 2025 to 2027.

The hospitality sector reached new heights, with average hotel occupancy rates hitting 78% in 2024.

Oliver Morgan, Partner at Deloitte Middle East, commented: “Dubai’s real estate sector continues to thrive due to strong investor confidence, a diversified economy, and a strategic vision for long-term urban development with a robust masterplan. It is driven by strong economic fundamentals, attractive lifestyle offerings, and progressive policies. The sustained influx of expatriates and tourists over the past year, coupled with major infrastructure projects, positions Dubai as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world.”

Residential

Dubai’s residential market retained its upward trajectory, with average sales prices rising by 20% in 2024 to AED 1,597 per sq ft. Sales transaction volumes surged in 2024, marking unprecedented levels, with 44% of transactions in the secondary market. The demand for affordable, family-friendly villa communities and townhouses remains strong.

Gross rental yields grew to 6.7%, reflecting the sustained demand across villas and apartments. Rent increases were most prominent in Dubailand, Meydan, and International City, with year-on-year spikes ranging from 39% to 46%. The rental market remains dominated by cash buyers and existing residents seeking affordable villas and townhouses.

Hospitality

Dubai’s tourism sector gained further momentum, welcoming 18.7 million overnight visitors during 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the average hotel occupancy rate rose to 78%.

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increased by 1%, driven by the success of global tourism campaigns and the Emirate’s position as a leading luxury and business travel destination. The introduction of new hospitality brands and innovative tourism concepts has reinforced Dubai's standing as a global tourism leader.

Office Market

Demand for Grade A office space soared in 2024, with premium towers such as ICD Brookfield in DIFC maintaining occupancy rates above 95%, reflecting continued interest from global financial and corporate firms.

Prime office space demand remained high, leading to a 12% increase in rents in 2024. Despite regional competition from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dubai’s pro-business policies and economic growth continue to drive corporate relocations and expansions.

Retail

Retail real estate continues to benefit from the growth in consumer demand and the influx of both new residents and tourists, with total sales projected to see a 6% increase between 2025 and 2027.

E-commerce growth is reshaping retail real estate, with brands adopting hybrid brick-and-mortar and digital strategies. Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040 emphasizes the expansion of community-based retail hubs to improve accessibility and convenience.

Dubai's strategic retail initiatives, coupled with its focus on technological innovation and sustainability, are transforming neighbourhood retail experiences across the city.

Industrial & Logistics

Dubai’s industrial real estate market continues to expand, fuelled by demand from manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce sectors.

Among the industrial zones in the south of Dubai, the highest rental rates were observed in JAFZA, Dubai South, and DIP. Warehouse rental rates in JAFZA rose by 28% year-on-year.

The UAE’s import and export trade saw an 8.4% and 6.6% growth, respectively, in 2024, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a key trade and logistics hub.

Outlook for 2025 and beyond

Dubai’s real estate sector is positioned for sustained growth, supported by ambitious government initiatives, infrastructure projects, and increasing foreign direct investment. The residential, commercial, and hospitality markets are expected to continue their upward trajectory, with moderate stabilization in some segments due to increased supply.

As Dubai progresses towards its Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the city’s focus on sustainable urban development, transportation infrastructure, and smart city initiatives is anticipated to enhance attractiveness to investors and residents alike.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories.