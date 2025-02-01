Abu Dhabi, UAE - Deliveroo UAE has partnered with Flyby, a leader in digital delivery box technology, to pilot the integration of Flyby’s patented “Smart Delivery Boxes” into its delivery fleet in Abu Dhabi. This innovative collaboration transforms delivery bikes into mobile digital billboards, opening up a revolutionary new platform for out-of-home (OOH) advertising that is geo-targeted.

Brands can now showcase dynamic content tailored to location, time, and audience, making this a game-changing opportunity for innovative OOH advertising that is hyper-targeted and engages audiences in various moments across the day. The Smart Delivery Boxes, equipped with GPS, built-in sensors, and 5G-enabled technology, provide advertisers with real-time data on impressions, ensuring campaign transparency and measurable results.

The ads displayed on the Smart Delivery Boxes will feature still images with creative guidelines to prioritise road safety. These campaigns will change in rotation based on the pipeline of advertisers, ensuring a dynamic and diverse range of messaging. The partnership reflects Deliveroo’s commitment to driving innovation across its operations while maintaining compliance with local road safety regulations approved by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said “At Deliveroo, innovation drives everything we do. Partnering with Flyby for this pilot allows us to test this unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences in a targeted and impactful way. By transforming our fleet into a platform for digital advertising, we're creating a cutting-edge OOH advertising platform that diversifies opportunities for brands and redefines how they engage with audiences.”

Saher Khattab, Head of Advertising at Flyby, said “Flyby is a game-changer in advertising – transforming delivery bikes into smart digital billboards. Imagine your brand, at eye level, going where conventional billboards can't. And with Flyby’s tech, clients can run hyper-targeted campaigns with geofenced zones and time of day control. Deliveroo and Flyby showcasing how AdTech innovations allow delivery platforms to make the most of their assets and create new opportunities for marketing and revenue.”

This initiative not only benefits advertisers but also strengthens Deliveroo’s commitment to technology-driven solutions that enhance its ecosystem for partners, riders, and customers alike.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

About Flyby

Flyby is an AdTech company combining advanced safety solutions with digital moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Its Smart Delivery Boxes use telematics and AI to monitor rider safety in real-time while providing a dynamic platform for brand engagement.

With an R&D centre in Munich, headquarters in Dubai, and operations already established in Munich and Abu Dhabi, Flyby has recently been awarded approval to operate in Dubai, where a substantial number of Smart Delivery Boxes will soon be deployed. The company is committed to driving innovation, enhancing road safety, and creating impactful advertising opportunities across the region.