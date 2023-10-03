Abu Dhabi: In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Deliveroo UAE has joined forces with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, to raise awareness about the cause. The month-long initiative aims to promote early screening among women, encourage regular check-ups, and ensure early detection. Together, they are on a mission to inspire women to prioritise their well-being and schedule a breast cancer screening.

Throughout the month of October, Deliveroo orders dispatched from the Editions cloud kitchen site in Abu Dhabi will come with fortune cookies that hold a reminder for women to get screened for breast cancer. Centrally located in the capital, the Deliveroo Editions site delivers to a range of areas including Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Etihad, Al Hosn, Al Bateen, all the way to Al Mushrif, Al Seef Village, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi Hills, and Zayed Sports City to name a few.

Ziad Zein, Commercial and Growth Director at Deliveroo said, “We at Deliveroo are on a mission to nourish not just the appetites, but also the well-being of our community. We extend our gratitude to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), for this meaningful collaboration to help raise awareness on such an important cause through our newly launched Editions site in Abu Dhabi. Together we’re not just delivering food, we’re delivering care, one meal at a time.”

Dr. Dany Badreddine, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at SSMC said, “Breast cancer is a collective concern that necessitates the involvement of every facet of our community to effectively address its severity. In our efforts to raise awareness about the significance of early detection, we are proud to join hands with Deliveroo to educate the community. Early detection of breast cancer holds immense importance as it correlates with improved survival rates.”

The collaboration between Deliveroo and SSMC underscores their shared commitment to community well-being and spreading awareness about important health issues. Together, they hope to make a significant impact on the fight against breast cancer and empower women to take charge of their health and prioritise regular breast cancer screenings.

