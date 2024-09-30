Dubai: In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Deliveroo has partnered with Emirates Cancer Society (ECS), a public welfare organisation that operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development, to raise awareness about the cause. The month-long initiative aims to educate customers about early detection and prevention methods as well as raise funds for dedicated programmes that assist in the treatment and research of breast cancer. By joining forces with the ECS, Deliveroo aims to contribute to making a positive impact on the community.

Throughout October, Deliveroo orders from its delivery-only grocery stores, HOP, will include educational flyers highlighting the importance of early detection and self-examination techniques. The flyers will also include a QR code, enabling customers to directly donate to ECS. Additionally, Deliveroo has committed to donating AED 1 to ECS for every order placed through Deliveroo HOP.

Prashant Talawar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE said, “As part of our commitment to the community and in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are proud to join hands with Emirates Cancer Society to promote early detection and prevention. By including educational materials with every Deliveroo HOP order and facilitating direct donations, we hope to raise both awareness and funds for this important cause. ”

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Salem Balrakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society said, “We are delighted to partner with Deliveroo this Pink October to reach a wider audience with vital information on breast cancer. Early detection is key to improving treatment outcomes, and through this campaign, we aim to remind everyone of the importance of regular self-examinations and early screening. The generous contributions from Deliveroo and its customers will help us continue to provide support to those impacted by breast cancer and fund ongoing research efforts.”

The partnership between Deliveroo and ECS reflects their mutual commitment to community well-being and raising awareness about critical health issues. Together, they aim to make a meaningful impact by empowering women to prioritise their well-being through regular screenings and early detection.

