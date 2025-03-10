Deliveroo and Humantra unveiled the UAE’s first-ever drinkable billboard at City Walk, Dubai to celebrate the launch of Humantra’s Ramadan limited-edition Apricot-flavour electrolyte, available exclusively on Deliveroo until the end of March.

At first glance, the billboard appeared ordinary, displaying the message ‘Just Another Billboard.’ But as the sun sets, a graffiti artist spray paints a question mark to the end, turning the simple statement into a thought-provoking question.

The billboard then revealed a dispenser tap, turning it into the country’s first-ever drinkable billboard - allowing passersby to break their fast with Humantra’s electrolyte drink. This unique activation gave a whole new meaning to hydration during Ramadan, encouraging the community to rethink how they replenish after fasting.

Visitors could sample Humantra’s limited-edition Apricot-flavour electrolyte sachet, served in a generously sized cup, offering proper hydration after a day of fasting and keeping them refreshed for the evening ahead. Designed specifically for Ramadan, Humantra’s sugar-free, plant-based sachets contain all six essential electrolytes, helping to replenish fluids, boost energy levels, and support overall wellbeing during fasting hours.

Inspired by the flavours of the season, Humantra’s apricot sachets are available in boxes of 20 sachets for AED 125, or as part of a curated Ramadan gift bundle including two boxes for AED 240. Their convenient packaging and ease of use make them the ultimate addition to Ramadan, supporting better sleep, improved mood, and sustained energy throughout the month.

Through this unexpected and creative stunt, Deliveroo and Humantra not only introduced a new flavour but also transformed a simple billboard into a powerful call to prioritise hydration and wellbeing during Ramadan.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.