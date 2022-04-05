Delektia has raised the industry benchmark in quality through its blast freezing technology that helps preserves food, conserves essential nutrients, and helps reduce food wastage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delektia, an innovative company in the Middle East's frozen food industry and the leader in the fully-cooked, frozen and ready-to-heat meals category, won the Diamond Trophy for the ‘Best Company’ for its pathbreaking industry innovation and market competitiveness that have enabled Delektia to be among the most sought-after brands in its category in a record time of its launch.

Delektia was chosen as the winner by a global jury for its reputation, creativity, financial fundamentals and outlook, competitive advantages, and strong leadership. Ziad Bushnaq and Faisal Al Majali Managing Partners of Delektia, received the award from the jury of Food 2.0 Conference at the event held in Dubai.

A three-day global conference that hosts leaders in the food and beverages industry, Food 2.0 is one of the most prestigious events in the industry, bringing together international experts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities and to drive collaborations. Experts from food, beverage, nutrition, and wellness industries were part of the jury that selected Delektia for its industry leadership and innovation.

Delektia is focused on offering healthy Middle Eastern dishes. Customers can relish their favourite dishes conveniently with no additives & preservatives added which ensure their well-being. They can store the meals without any loss of nutritional value as Delektia uses blast-freezing technology in processing its products.

Ziad Bushnaq, Managing Partner of Delektia, said: “The recognition by Food 2.0 Conference, the premier event that promotes food industry innovation, underlines the value that we bring to the market through our innovative products. The recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and on ensuring the highest standards of quality and hygiene at every touchpoint. By leveraging blast-freezing technology, we are not only enabling our customers to consume healthy frozen food but also contributing to the region’s focus on reducing food wastage. Our products are developed from authentic, traditional recipes that meet the cravings of people for a home-cooked meal. We will continue to invest in new products and in innovative technologies that push the boundaries in our sector.”

Delektia stands out for its market competitiveness, creativity, and the quality of its products. Launched in September 2021, the company’s products have gained tremendous popularity in a relatively short span of time.

Delektia's recipes are carefully selected from traditional favourites across the Middle East. The company's founders conducted four years of meticulous research, which included testing recipes of many mothers and grandmothers to identify the perfect recipe for every dish. They then set out to design optimal packaging that's easy to use in a microwave or oven.

Currently, Delektia has a range of 12 products. Top sellers include Dawood Basha (meatball stew), Mloukhieh with Chicken (mallow leaves), Lentil Soup, and Ruz with Vermicelli (Rice). Delektia has adopted a distributor-based go-to-market strategy and has contracted with Emirates Snack Foods (ESF) to sell products online and in over 300 supermarkets around the UAE and Oman.

About Delektia

Delektia is an innovative frozen food brand, all lovingly designed to retain the nutritional value of their ingredients while delivering a comforting taste of home. Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Delektia's recipes are based on traditional favourites from across the Middle East, and each dish is carefully prepared and packaged using cutting-edge blast-freezing technology that preserves quality throughout storage and delivery.