Sharjah: Mr Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria Schools, visited the newly expanded facilities at Victoria International School’s Maliha branch in the Central Region to inspect their readiness for welcoming students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The inspection visit included a comprehensive tour of the new expansion, which is divided into two sections: a separate building for female students from Grade 5 to high school, featuring 16 classrooms, and a building for male students from Grade 5 to high school, also with 16 classrooms. The expansion includes science labs, sports halls, an auditorium, cafeterias, libraries, a design technology lab, a visual arts room, a home economics room, a music and arts room, a theatre, and other interactive facilities.

Dean Pyrah stated, "The opening of the new expansion at Victoria International School’s Maliha branch aligns with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a world-class educational environment with high quality and efficiency across Sharjah."

He further confirmed that the expansion was driven by the high demand from families in the Central Region wishing to enrol their children. The expansion aims to accommodate more students from this area while maintaining a commitment to providing exceptional education that aligns with modern developments in the field. It will offer a contemporary and comprehensive learning environment that meets students' needs and supports their academic and social development.

Pyrah continued, "We are pleased to open the dedicated secondary section for female students with separate buildings, classrooms, and facilities. This ensures a comprehensive and comfortable educational environment that specifically focuses on the interests of female students and reflects the values and culture of the UAE. It enhances a sense of pride and belonging among students and their families, contributing to the development of a generation aware of its heritage and capable of making meaningful contributions in the future."

Dean Pyrah concluded his visit by reaffirming the school’s commitment to continuing to provide the highest levels of education and ongoing development to achieve the school’s vision of graduating a distinguished generation of students. He emphasised that this commitment builds upon and extends the model of Victoria International School in Sharjah, which was established 15 years ago by experienced and highly skilled Australian teachers who possess knowledge of the Australian curriculum alongside an understanding of UAE culture.

Victoria International School in Sharjah opened its first branch in Maliha, Central Region, during the 2021-2022 academic year. The branch includes an early years section, classrooms from Grade 2 to Grade 6, administrative facilities, a theatre, and various classrooms and amenities for both academic and extracurricular activities, including sports and recreational facilities. The development work at the branch aims to create a conducive educational environment for students across different stages, supporting the school’s goal of providing advanced educational services.

It is worth noting that Victoria International Schools is one of the projects managed by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.