On the Occasion of World Health Day

Manama – Arabian Gulf University: The Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Arabian Gulf University, Prof. Dr. Mohamed Maddin, emphasized the importance of raising health awareness and dedicating collective efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community in a sustainable manner, noting the Arabian Gulf University’s pioneering role in promoting a culture of health and encouraging preventive practices that protect community members from various diseases.

On the occasion of World Health Day, celebrated under the slogan “Together for Health… Stand with Science,” the Dean said that promoting health awareness begins with education and extends to the daily policies and practices of individuals, noting that World Health Day serves as a reminder to us, as educational and health institutions, of the importance of supporting national, Gulf, and global initiatives to promote public health, and of investing in health as an investment in the future.

He emphasized that the goals of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences align directly with the global call to support science in the health sector by establishing a reliance on evidence, facts, and scientific guidelines as the foundation for protecting public health and promoting preventive practices. He highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust in science and public health through education, awareness, and community initiatives, thereby contributing to a deeper understanding among individuals of the importance of knowledge-based health decisions.

He also affirmed the College of Medicine and Health Sciences’ commitment to graduating doctors, nurses, and health practitioners capable of responding to contemporary health challenges, stressing the need for concerted efforts across various sectors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure a healthier and safer future for coming generations.

He added: "Building a healthy society begins with spreading knowledge and providing an environment that supports healthy habits, which is what we strive to achieve through our academic programs and field activities throughout the year.” He noted that students at Arabian Gulf University are keen to organize awareness events and activities that combine scientific innovation with social responsibility, which collectively promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness about the prevention of various diseases throughout the year, both within the university community and beyond, with the aim of contributing to the enhancement of community health awareness.