Culture, leisure & MICE events recorded double-digit growth; attendance up 20% and MICE delegates up 40%

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi welcomed a record 26.6 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its position as an emerging global cultural capital and a tourism destination of choice, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The milestone reflects the emirate's growing international appeal and its commitment to long-term, sustainable economic impact.

DCT Abu Dhabi delivered its strongest culture and tourism performance on record in 2025, with hotel revenues growing 19.5% year-on-year to AED 9.1 billion, MICE delegates increasing 40% to 2.2 million, and culture and leisure event attendance up 20% to 4.2 million. Double-digit growth was underpinned by cultural appeal that drew more than 8.6 million visitors to the emirate's cultural sites and libraries throughout the year with Qasr Al Hosn recording 22% year-on-year increase in visitor numbers.

HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "With a strong foundation of cultural engagement and robust tourism performance, Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a world-leading destination that offers exceptional experiences. Landmark attractions and the continued expansion of Saadiyat Cultural District have strengthened Abu Dhabi's global distinctiveness, while strong hotel performance reinforces long-term sustainable economic impact. With culture at the heart of the destination, our double-digit growth in 2025 reflects the clarity of our vision and the collective efforts of the wider ecosystem. Our performance underscores the strength of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism fundamentals and our ability to adapt, innovate and grow sustainably."

With 5.9 million hotel guests and international arrivals from key source markets up 10%, led by India's 22% surge on 2024 figures, the annual results reflect a destination where cultural depth is directly fuelling tourism growth.

Culture, leisure and MICE events drive double-digit gains

2025 was a landmark year for DCT Abu Dhabi's culture, leisure and MICE events, with double-digit gains in attendance. In total, the Department delivered a record 252 culture and leisure events, collectively attracting more than 4.2 million attendees, a 20% increase from 2024. Among the most attended was the MOTN Festival, held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region, attracting 252,988 visitors.

Other mega events included Coldplay's four sold-out concerts at Zayed Sports City (193,470 attendees), Abu Dhabi T10 cricket (approximately 100,000 attendees), and Liwa Village (more than 159,000 attendees), the centrepiece of Liwa International Festival.

Popular culture and heritage festivals, including Al Hosn Festival, Traditional Handicrafts Festival and Maritime Heritage Festival, collectively welcomed more than 608,000 visitors.

The MICE sector experienced even stronger growth, with the number of events increasing by 37% to 6,600 and drawing 2.2 million delegates, up 40% year-on-year. Major gatherings such as IDEX/NAVDEX (around 206,000 attendees), Make it in the Emirates (around 122,000 attendees), Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (about 50,000 attendees) and the inaugural Bridge Summit (about 39,000 attendees) were key drivers. The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau's Advantage Abu Dhabi programme supported 175 events attracting 464,000 delegates, a 28% year-on-year increase.

Culture-led growth deepens engagement

DCT Abu Dhabi continued to advance its role in preserving cultural heritage, fostering creativity and shaping cultural connections that reflect the emirate's identity and aspirations.

Louvre Abu Dhabi remains one of the most visited DCT Abu Dhabi cultural sites, recording 1.4 million visitors. Qasr Al Hosn recorded a strong performance, welcoming more than 843,000 visitors, up 22% year-on-year.

The increased visitation was supported by 115 programmes delivered across Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, spanning heritage, performing arts, education, youth and family engagement, and community initiatives, which reinforced culture as both a visitor driver and a community anchor. Libraries across the emirate continued to strengthen accessibility and participation, playing a key role in fostering knowledge, creativity and lifelong learning.

Across Abu Dhabi’s three regions, more than 20 cultural sites and libraries were activated, growing a diverse network of museums, historic and archaeological sites, art centres, and cultural destinations. Strategic milestones included the successful re-openings of Al Maqta'a Museum, detailing the protection and development of Abu Dhabi Island, and Al Ain Museum, telling the story of the UAE's past; as well as the openings of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, bringing to life 13.8 billion years of natural history, and Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, narrating the story of the land and its people.

Strong hotel performance underpins Tourism Strategy 2030 progress

Abu Dhabi welcomed 5.9 million hotel guests (a 2.2% year-on-year increase) plus 338,000 guests across holiday homes and glamping sites in 2025. This success was supported by a 10% growth in international guests compared to the previous year, with key target markets including India, Russia, and the UK. This lifted the emirate’s occupancy rate by three percentage points to 81%.

The demand directly translated into strong financial performance for the sector. Hotel revenues grew by 19.5% YoY, alongside a 19% rise in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and a 23% increase in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). The average length of stay (ALOS) across all accommodation types reached 2.9 nights in 2025, up 3% YoY, with key markets experiencing a 2% rise, partly due to a significant 13% increase in stays from Chinese visitors. Meanwhile, hotels accounted for 92% of guest stays, complemented by holiday homes and glamping sites (8%).

India remains top inbound source market for Abu Dhabi

Key source markets drove the 10% growth in international guests. India led with 436,124 hotel guests (13% of the total), marking a 22% increase on 2024 figures, boosted by expanded air connectivity including three new IndiGo routes and a new Air India Express route. Other leading markets by volume included Russia (257,200 guests), the United Kingdom (250,906 guests), China (248,494 guests), and Saudi Arabia (200,652 guests).

Globally, inbound seat capacity rose 11% for the year, while load factor improved by two percentage points to 89%, demonstrating robust demand scaling with increased supply. Visitors from Russia (4.3 nights), the UK (4.2 nights), Germany (4.1 nights), and Italy (3.4 nights) recorded the longest average lengths of stay among key markets, indicating a deeper engagement with the emirate’s offerings.

Growing appeal of Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region

Al Ain and Al Dhafra Regions demonstrated significant momentum, benefiting from growing regional and international marketing efforts. Al Ain Region welcomed 473,100 guests, up 9% year-on-year, with hotel occupancy gaining 9%, largely driven by leisure travel. Al Dhafra Region hosted 147,900 guests, up 3%, with hotel occupancy surging 19%, also propelled by leisure travel. A dedicated Al Dhafra strategy is scheduled for launch in 2026.

These achievements underscore Abu Dhabi's strong trajectory towards the goals of Tourism Strategy 2030, an ambitious blueprint that has signalled a new era of expansion and strategic development in the emirate's travel and tourism sector.

To learn more about DCT Abu Dhabi’s work and achievements last year, the 2025 Annual Report is available to download: DCT.GOV.AE

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae