Dubai, UAE – At GITEX Global 2025, Datanuum, a leading AI-powered customer data, engagement and retention platform, and Zero&One, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and AI cloud specialist, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate innovation in personalized customer engagement and cloud-native operations through joint expertise and co-developed frameworks on AWS.

The partnership brings together Datanuum’s expertise in customer loyalty, data-driven personalization, and marketing automation with Zero&One’s capabilities in cloud architecture, AI, and managed services—establishing a foundation for joint innovation that delivers secure, scalable, and growth-focused digital experiences.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Zero&One to redefine how brands harness the power of cloud and AI to personalize customer journeys in real time — and unlock extraordinary business growth.” said Mustafa Sadek, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Datanuum. “This partnership builds on our shared vision of helping businesses turn data into growth—securely, intelligently, and at scale.”

“Our collaboration with Datanuum reflects a shared belief in the power of AI-driven personalization and modern cloud operations,” said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One. “Together, we’re creating a model that fuses customer data excellence with next-generation cloud agility, all built on AWS.”

What the partnership enables

Under the MoU, Datanuum and Zero&One will jointly:

Implement a GitOps-powered Kubernetes framework to automate deployments with integrated security and compliance.

to automate deployments with integrated security and compliance. Deliver AI-powered recommendations using Amazon Personalize and Datanuum’s proprietary segmentation models to enable real-time, dynamic content across client channels.

using Amazon Personalize and Datanuum’s proprietary segmentation models to enable real-time, dynamic content across client channels. Evolve a next-generation managed services model that combines proactive monitoring, optimization, and continuous feature delivery across Datanuum’s AWS ecosystem.

Beyond operations: enabling continuous innovation

The collaboration moves beyond traditional service boundaries to create a joint innovation framework designed for organizations seeking agility, transparency, and measurable business outcomes. Key benefits include:

Faster time-to-market for new data-driven features

Enhanced governance, compliance, and visibility

Always-on reliability and performance resilience

Embedded AI capabilities that personalize experiences at scale

A milestone moment at GITEX

The signing ceremony at the AWS booth during GITEX Global 2025 underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing digital transformation across the region through trusted partnerships, secure architectures, and tangible business value.