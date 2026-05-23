Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Q Mobility has announced the Darb and Mawaqif timing and fees during the Eid Al Adha holiday for the year 1447 AH, as part of its efforts to facilitate mobility and enhance traffic flow during the holiday period.

The company confirmed that Darb toll gate fees, which include Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta’, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat, will be free of charge from Monday 25 May until Friday 29 May 2026. Toll charges will resume on Saturday 30 May 2026, according to the approved schedule timing. Meanwhile, toll fees at the Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will remain operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of AED 4 per crossing.

Q Mobility also announced that public parking in Abu Dhabi, excluding multi-storey parking, will be free during the same period, from Monday 25 May until Friday 29 May 2026. Standard parking fees will resume on Saturday 30 May 2026, in accordance with the approved regulations and tariffs.

Public multi-storey parking fees remain applicable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in line with the standard tariff rates.

Regarding the service hours of Customer Happiness Centers, the company stated that Driver Licensing Centers in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including the main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Center in Al Ain City, will be closed during Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday 25 May until Sunday 31 May 2026. Operations at these centers will resume on Monday 1st June 2026, according to regular working hours.

Q Mobility also confirmed that its digital services will continue to be available 24/7 through its official digital channels, including the website, the Darb application, and the TAMM platform.

These measures reflect Q Mobility’s ongoing efforts to improve the road user experience and ensure smoother traffic movement during Eid Al Adha holiday.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.