KSA, Riyadh: “Dar Wa Emaar”, the leading company in the real estate investment and development sector, obtained the “Great Place to Work” certificate in Saudi Arabia in 2024. The certificate is awarded by the Great Place To Work organization, one of the most important international bodies specialized in evaluating distinguished work cultures and environments.

Expressing his profound pride, “Dar Wa Emaar” CEO Osama Al-Khunaizi lauded the company's achievement in securing the “Great Place to Work” certificate. He said: “This accolade is a testament to our relentless efforts in developing all aspects of our work environment and continuous pursuit of initiatives that promote a stimulating and supportive atmosphere, nurture our employees' creativity and talents, empower them, and foster a strong sense of affiliation with Dar Wa Emaar.”

He added, “A stimulating and supportive work environment is the basis for achieving success and innovation, and we believe that our employees consolidate Dar Wa Emaar’s status as the leading company within the real estate development sector and an effective partner in the development renaissance in the Kingdom.”

Al-Khunaizi asserted that the company would continue its efforts to enhance the spirit of innovation and participation, ensure the comfort of employees who embody the company’s long-standing experience since 2007, and invest in their empowerment to positively impact the quality and efficiency of its operations and achieve new heights of prosperity. He expressed his great thanks and gratitude to the company’s distinguished team and its efforts in advancing its achievements and development.

It is noteworthy that “Dar Wa Emaar” contributed through its own private projects to translating government initiatives directed at enabling citizens to own suitable housing and raising their percentage of housing ownership in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision through the construction of many prestigious residential projects across the country, Main Project: “Tala Al Seef” in Al-Khobar and the “Saraya Villas” series, which are distributed between the Eastern, Central, and Western Provinces, provide integrated residential communities that shine with their modern designs and embody the concept of quality of life.

Notably, the global Great Place to Work organization is considered one of the largest organizations specializing in developing work environments. In addition to providing various consultations on developing human capital and releases a list of the Great work environments annually for multiple countries worldwide.