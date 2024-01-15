Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has commenced the first phase of construction on AIDA, a significant urban development in Oman, with Qurum Stone Development appointed as the main contractor. The initiation of this premium mixed-use project, which is poised to transform luxury living in Oman, follows strong customer and investor interest.

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, combines luxury golf, residential, and hospitality elements. It is slated for Phase 1 completion in 2027.

Located by the sea and 130 metres above sea level, AIDA is a unique gated community and golfing destination. It harmonises with its natural surroundings, offering stunning sea views and homes that blend into the cliffside, capitalising on the site's environmental and topographical uniqueness.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “With our track record of top-tier residential projects, we're thrilled to introduce a world-class experience in Oman through AIDA. This project signifies our dedication to enhancing value and boosting Oman's tourism and real estate sectors. It's a key step in our strategy to grow our luxury development portfolio in prime locations, enriching the investment landscape.”

The 3.5 million square metre property, located just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, aims to set new standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living. The landmark project’s opulent mansions, limited-edition villas and sophisticated apartments will further elevate Oman’s global stature as an attractive tourist, residential, and investment destination.

AIDA will provide everything from immersive experiences, enchanting residences and hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options to meet the specialised needs of its residents and visitors. Under Dar Global’s collaboration with the Trump Organization, it will also feature a luxury Trump Golf Course.

About Dar Global

Dar Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 29-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry’s value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis Tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci Tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.DarGlobal.co.uk

