Muscat, Oman: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has secured financing from the National Bank of Oman (NBO) to support the development of AIDA, one of the most ambitious and transformative real estate projects in the region. The funding marks a significant milestone in the progress of the AIDA project, reinforcing its position as a landmark destination that will redefine luxury living in Oman.

A joint venture with Omran Group, Oman’s leading entity for tourism development, AIDA seamlessly blends luxury golf, residential, and hospitality experiences. With its opulent mansions, limited-edition villas, and sophisticated apartments, the project will further elevate Oman’s global standing as a premier destination for tourism, living, and investment.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: “As a milestone project AIDA is not only slated to elevate the luxury real estate offering of Oman but also deliver tangible economic growth by attracting investment, creating jobs, strengthening the tourism and related sectors. Designed to blend seamlessly with Muscat’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, the project will further enhance the country’s position as a premium global destination. Securing financing from NBO pronounces strong endorsement of AIDA’s potential, marking a crucial step toward its successful realization.”

Ghadeer Iqbal Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager - Head of Project Finance & Syndication at NBO added: “At NBO, we are committed to supporting transformative projects that drive economic growth and strengthen Oman’s position as a premier destination. We are proud to support Dar Global in bringing the AIDA project to fruition. This development is positioned to become a landmark destination, attracting tourists and investors alike, and contributing significantly to Oman's Vision 2040 objectives. AIDA reflects our confidence in its vast potential to elevate Oman’s global appeal and contribute to the nation’s long-term prosperity.”

Strategically perched atop cliffs overlooking the Gulf of Oman, AIDA spans 3.5 million square meters, offering a blend of premium residences, world-class hospitality, and exceptional leisure amenities. Among its signature attractions is the USD 500 million Trump International Oman, featuring a 140-key luxury resort and an 18-hole championship golf course designed to global standards. Additionally, the master-planned community includes the Marriott Residences, a USD 100 million development that embodies the hospitality giant’s renowned standards of sophisticated living.

The first phase of the project, set for completion by 2027, involves the design and construction of critical infrastructure, including roads, water and electricity networks, utility installations, drainage, and sewage systems, as well as the development of the surrounding road network within AIDA. The Trump International Oman is scheduled to open in December 2028.

This financing agreement with NBO underscores strong confidence in AIDA’s vision and Dar Global’s expertise in delivering world-class developments that merge innovation, sustainability, and luxury. As the project progresses, AIDA continues to receive an overwhelming response from high-net-worth investors and discerning buyers seeking an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the Middle East’s most breathtaking locations.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$7.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About National Bank of Oman:

National Bank of Oman (NBO), the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 60 Branches, 182 ATMs and 64 CCDM/FFM as well as two Branches in U.A.E. The Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship programs and is an active supporter of a range of worthy causes in Oman, with emphasis on health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and culture.