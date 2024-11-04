The sale marks a significant achievement within DarGlobal's exclusive 1of1 portfolio, showcasing the company’s command over the global bespoke luxury property market

Originally known as Gloucester House, the Grade II-listed building, designed by renowned architects behind the Savoy Hotel, represents a rare piece of London's prestigious history

London, United Kingdom: Dar Global, the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, has successfully concluded the sale of the meticulously redeveloped residence No. 149 Old Park Lane in London, in partnership with Leconfield, a London-based property developer specialized in central London luxury market.

The transaction underscores Dar Global's prowess in executing high-value deals in some of the world’s most prestigious real estate markets, further solidifying its position as a leading luxury property developer committed to growth and excellence.

One of Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown brands to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a 28-year legacy of excellence through Dar Al Arkan, it brings together the finest talent with expertise and innovation to create unique, one-of-a-kind second homes for discerning buyers worldwide.

CEO of Dar Global, Ziad El Chaar, said: "With a strong foundation steeped in legacy we excel in crafting bespoke luxury homes for today’s global citizen. Propelled by a driving ambition to become one of the top ten real estate developers in the world within the next 10 years, our team of talented visionaries are committed to delivering exceptional living spaces that serve as an investment opportunity as well as offer up a sophisticated lifestyle in some of the world’s most sought-after locations.”

“The sale of No. 149 Old Park Lane, part of Dar Global's exclusive 1of1 portfolio, represents a significant milestone in the company’s global positioning and its expansion into the European market. Our 1of1 portfolio includes distinctive, independent estates that offer lifetime opportunities for ownership, designed to be passed down through generations,” added El Chaar.

Located on the iconic Piccadilly Street overlooking Green Park, No. 149 Old Park Lane is a timeless masterpiece. The residence retains many classical and Art Nouveau features, with high ceilings, spacious corridors, and grand furnishings adding to its allure. The property boasts three luxurious bedrooms with ensuites, a palatial master bedroom, a formal dining room, and a reception hall with stunning views of Green Park.

Dar Global operates across nine markets, comprising the UAE, Saudi, Oman, Qatar, Greece, China, Spain, Maldives, and the UK, with plans for further international expansion. Among its notable projects are the Urban Oasis tower by Missoni and DaVinci tower by Pagani in Dubai, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab in Doha, SIDRA residences in Bosnia, and the AIDA master development in Oman, featuring a Trump-branded luxury resort and exclusive residences. Recently, Dar Global announced the appointment of Rothschild & Co. to explore opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures in London and Saudi Arabia, as part of a strategic effort to expand its presence in these key markets.

Dar Global, continues to meet the highest global standards, attracting international investors, and catering to the needs of affluent global citizens. With clients from over 100 nationalities across more than 50 countries, Dar Global is well-positioned to offer real estate products for investment, as well as second and vacation homes across the globe.

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

